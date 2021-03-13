Restaurants in the Valley struggled at the outset of the pandemic when indoor dining was shut down and then limited. Many continue to struggle but are surviving the pandemic one year later, according to some owners.
The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the United States on Jan. 21. Pennsylvania reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 6. On March 13, then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. Six days later, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of physical stores for all non-essential businesses.
The blanket closure started a roller coaster of a 365 days — schools, restaurants, barbers and salons, pubs and liquor stores were closed at least into early May, when the state began a phased reopening based on the level of community spread in counties.
Post-phased reopening, business and restaurants were told to limit capacity, force mask-wearing and increase cleaning protocols.
In Sunbury alone, several new restaurants opened during the pandemic and even though they all thought it may be tough, customers are still visiting.
Santana's Soulfrito on Market Street also opened in November in Sunbury. Owner Edwin Santana said he decided to open during the pandemic and then he got hit with Gov. Tom Wolf's orders to close indoor dining around the holidays when another COVID-19 spike hit.
"We are changing hours," Santana said. "We are surviving COVID-19, as long as it ends. The beginning was very tough for us but we survived."
When Wolf closed indoor dining in March 2020, restaurants scrambled to get takeout menus together, before being allowed to reopen last May.
In Danville, Original Italian Pizza owner Giuseppe Liotta said the year was "OK."
"It was hard not having people inside but we did a lot of delivery," he said. "I can't really complain because we got to get some things done inside while we were closed. But now we are looking forward to seeing everyone come back. It's a small town and everyone knows everyone so we are looking forward to seeing some of those faces come back in and see us. We thank the community for sticking together and supporting each other."
Dan Barnhart, owner of the recently re-opened Top Hat, said he was set to open in 2020 but COVID-19 prevented him.
"We waited and now we are starting to see people come in," he said. "It's a tough time but we are thankful we are getting customers to come see us."
Americus General Manager Bob Hare said the fire company's take-out business was well supported by the community.
"When this all hit us it hit everyone hard," Hare said. "We still had people come in and support us through takeouts. Now with the end in sight we are looking for a great summer here at the Americus and we thank the community for continuing to support all fire companies. I think we will still get the takeout orders and also be able to see some of the people come back inside and enjoy themselves."
Paul Taylor, owner of Paulie's in Sunbury, said COVID-19 really hurt his business.
"It was a hard year for us," he said. "Because we couldn't do indoor seating and because of our size and people not wanting to go out."
Taylor said COVID-19 nearly his business and now he is making changes.
"We are going to change our dynamic and are doing breakfast and lunch on select days," he said. "We will open for private parties in the evening and still deciding what to do. Smaller restaurants got forgotten about and now we will be making decisions in the near future."
Lauren Brown, 28, of Mifflinburg, was visiting Sunbury earlier this week and said she likes the new "norm" of outside dining.
"To be honest, I really liked being able to sit outside and enjoy the night," she said. "Before all of this happened, there was outside seating but I think a lot of people, including myself, never thought twice about it. Now being forced to, you really get to see a lot of things going on while you are out there. It's just nice. I am happy to see things starting to return, but I may stick to sitting outside anyway."
Downtowns hurt
Jean Knouse, an owner of Kiddie Korner Boutique in downtown Danville, said the year was difficult, but she is hoping it gets better
“It certainly wasn’t a good year to be a retailer that specializes in clothing for events and celebrations,” Knouse said. “Good thing babies continue to be born.”
Knouse hasn’t done much business online as other retailers started doing during the pandemic because it is just her running the business. More customers are calling ahead these days, though, to ask if she has a certain clothing item. If she does, she can send them a photo of it to help them decide if they want it.
She also has found her customers have not made an issue out of wearing masks, and the community has made it a goal to shop in local businesses.
“It certainly wasn’t the magical Christmas everyone hoped for,” she said.
Danville lost two businesses to the pandemic shutdown — McCarty’s Tattered & Torn Antique Shop, which closed at the end of June, and It’s All About Me Boutique, which shut down its Danville store at the end of August.
Those spaces quickly filled, though. Flavor City Oils, which sells natural oils and vinegar, opened in September in McCarty’s former space, and Twice As Dear fills the storefront that It’s All About Me Boutique formerly occupied.
Other new businesses are Old City Bagel Company, ComicTroopers.com, Dapper Dudes and Glams Bridal, according to Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
“We are very fortunate,” Dressler said. “We actually had a net gain of businesses (during the pandemic).”
She said the reason for the influx is some of the new business owners had always wanted to open a business and their circumstances changed, they lost jobs or lost hours due to COVID.
Deb Greenly and Greg Ash, owners of Flavor City Oils are an example. The business had been an idea of theirs for years. They decided to open the business after both lost their jobs during the pandemic.
“Net gain. That says a lot about our community and businesses’ ability to withstand this pandemic,” Dressler said. “Most businesses adapted and changed and worked with what they had to do.”
Another Danville shop, Ski Valley, said the pandemic boosted business.
“We survived it very successfully,” Bill Davenport, part owner of Ski Valley with his son Kelly, said. “We got an early snow. Everybody wanted to go skiing and get out of the house. It was the best year we ever had.”
Davenport said the business followed mandates for masks and social distancing. He said five people could be fitting boots on customers, but they had room to space out in the newly expanded Mill Street store.
It has been difficult getting cross country skis and bikes because of supply problems due to demand. A fire at the Fischer ski factory in the Ukraine in October destroyed 400,000 pairs of cross country skis, Davenport said.
“Bikes are difficult to get,” he added. “Components for bikes come from China.”
He said Ski Valley is building bikes and doing a lot of bike repairs, as people are using what they have.
“We’re doing things to compensate, buying frames and building custom bikes,” Davenport said.
He added, though, “I don’t have any fantasies about next year being as good.”