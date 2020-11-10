Property taxes in East Buffalo Township may dip slightly as the Board of Supervisors considers potential revisions to a tentative 2021 budget adopted Monday.
Supervisors Matt Schumacher, board chair, Char Gray and Jim Knight voted to adopt the tentative budget plan. A vote on a final budget is expected Dec. 14 and revisions could be made between now and then.
The township’s general fund, the main fund for municipal operations, is estimated in 2021 to generate $4,451,236 in revenue and $4,934,691 in expenses. The resulting deficit will be covered by the township’s existing fund balance. That fund would drop to $3,057,742 after clearing the deficit.
The tentative property tax levy for 2021 remains unchanged at 4.6 mills, or $4.60 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. At that rate, a property assessed at $200,000 would be taxed $920.
The tentative tax levy breakdown is as follows: general fund, 4 mills, fire protection, 0.45 mills, street lighting, 0.07 mills, fire hydrants, 0.08 mills. The hydrant tax is assessed only on properties within 780 feet of a hydrant.
Knight suggested looking at the possibility of lowering the tax millage rates for street lighting and fire hydrants, saying the existing millage rates generate more funds than necessary to cover existing expenses. He suggested a potential reduction of 30-40 percent for both funds.
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said she’d review the millage rates for both funds and inform the supervisors about a potential reduction for consideration.
Jolene Helwig, township secretary/treasurer, noted that the Dec. 15 deadline approaches for township property owners to apply for a rebate from their 2020 taxes.
More than $205,000 has been rebated on more than 1,000 properties, Helwig said. The Board of Supervisors voted in July to offer 20-percent rebates on general fund taxes paid by property owners as a way to help during the pandemic. Rebates must be requested and are not automatically provided. Find a rebate application and additional information on submitting the form at www.ebtwp.org.