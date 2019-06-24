EBT appoints new supervisor; process panned by critics

Jim Murphy replaces David Rowe as an East Buffalo Township Supervisor in a process criticized by some at Monday’s board meeting as having lacked transparency.
Supervisors Char Gray, the township board chair, and Matt Schumacher selected Murphy, a Weis Markets executive and member of both the township and county planning commissions.
“I hope I can keep some people happy and do what’s right for the community,” Murphy said.
The new iteration of the three-member board soon after adjourned the meeting for an executive session and returned to make two decisions: Hire the Harrisburg law firm Mette Evans & Woodside to represent the township and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission in a lawsuit brought by Lewisburg Borough and allow township solicitor Pete Matson to work with the firm to file a response expected by July 1.
Both Gray and Schumacher said they separately interviewed Murphy and said he was qualified and the right choice. Were they to interview any candidate together, that would constitute a quorum and require they abide by formal open meeting laws.
All three supervisors are Republicans.
Murphy joins the board for the remaining six-plus months left on Rowe’s term that expires Jan. 2. Rowe, also a Republican, formally resigned Monday as he focuses on the Aug. 20 special election to join the state House and represent the 85th Legislative District.
Marilyn Murphy, a regular meeting attendee and no relation to the newly appointed supervisor, said she was disappointed the board didn’t allow a chance for more residents to express interest in the opening.
“I think the people who have been following local politics do know this was an open position,” Gray said, noting local media coverage of Rowe’s nomination June 13 for the special election and his public announcement Thursday that he was resigning.
The night he was selected for the House race, Rowe didn’t publicly announce his intentions to resign from the township board or withdraw from the upcoming fall election as the GOP nominee for a six-year term to the board.
The supervisors said they followed township code, making an appointment within 30 days. They cited the litigation brought by Lewisburg Borough concerning municipal funding contributions to the department.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said a full board is necessary to make decisions and with only two supervisors, there would be no one to break a potential tie.
“I can tell you from where I sit, those two people sitting in front of you don’t always agree,” Kifolo said. “What’s happening with the police department is major.”
Margaret Marr said she was “flabbergasted you’re not asking for an open process.” Supervisors should have allowed interested parties to fill out and application and potentially interview with the board, she said.
Jim Knight, a Democratic nominee for the township board in the fall election, said that’s the process the township follows for appointments to committees.
“If you believed democracy requires open and transparent government, you wouldn’t be doing this behind closed doors,” Marr said, adding she believed the local Republican Party was making the decision for everyone.
“Would you be happy if we selected a hardcore left Democrat?” Schumacher asked.
Gray didn’t say how many people reached out to her with interest in the appointment. After the meeting, Schumacher said there were three people who reached out to him.
One of those three was Knight. Knight said he emailed both supervisors with interest. The supervisors confirmed Knight did send an email Friday night. Schumacher said Murphy, the appointed supervisor, and another interested candidate reached out within two days of Rowe’s nomination.
Union County’s Republican Committee must select a replacement for Rowe on the fall ballot for the township race.
Murphy, the appointed candidate, said he is considering seeking the nomination but that he hadn’t yet made a final decision, saying he’d have to consider the needs of his family and the priorities of his career.
“I really never thought a lot about getting into politics. My step was to help out because I know what’s going on and wanted to help fill the vacant position. I’m not sure if I want to run or not,” Murphy said.