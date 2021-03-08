East Buffalo Township Supervisors moved Monday to advertise bids for contractors to make varied repairs to 18 roads.
The roadwork will be split into three separate bid packages. The bids will be advertised twice this month. Proposals are due at 1 p.m. April 7 and will be opened publicly at 1:15 p.m. Supervisors will consider awarding contracts on April 12.
The following roads are proposed for varied repairs: Meadow Run Drive, Oakwood Drive, Timberwood Drive, Westwood Drive, Maplewood Drive, all in Gilead Mountain Estates; Beth Ellen Drive, Dogwood Lane, Edward Circle, Fay Lane, James Road, Short Street, all in Wyndham Hills; Monroe, Jefferson and Rural avenues; Smoketown Road, Stein Lane and Supplee Mill Road; joint project with Bucknell University for Moore Avenue.
The township planning commission meets March 17 and will consider a revised proposal by Bucknell to construct a solar energy array near its golf club. The location is a new space from a previous proposal. If it gets a positive recommendation, it could be brought to the township supervisors on April 12. The planning commission meets at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and available via Zoom. Register online under the meetings section at www.ebtwp.org.
The commission will also reconsider a land development plan to build a 48-by-96 foot outdoor pavilion at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. There’s also a plan to construct a pole building to the right of the building without a concrete floor. The plan was pulled from the agenda for reconsideration as more information was sought on the project, Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said.
The pavilion is planned to have a roof and concrete floor, allowing vendors set up in front of the market to move under the roof, according to owner Gerald Stauffer. He said when approved, it would be constructed in about two weeks from approval. The pole building is not immediately planned for construction but approval of a land development plan would allow five years to move on that project, he said.
Supervisors voted to pay $152,514 to replace a work truck with a plow and a cinder hopper/spreader. The new vehicle and equipment would replace the truck that was destroyed in a crash last month in the township. The township received $41,250 for its damaged equipment including $26,250 from its insurer for the truck, minus a $1,000 deductible, to lower the cost to the above rate.
A TextMyGov app will soon be available to township residents. The app will allow the township to send messages to residents about issues like road closures and will allow residents to directly contact the township with questions. It’s anticipated to go live later this month with registration information likely on the township website.
Jolene Helwig, township secretary/treasurer, read the final report about the township’s 2020 property tax rebate program: 2,618 application forms mailed, applications returned for 1,549 properties returned, $243,645.99 paid out.