East Buffalo Township Supervisors voted to approve 20-percent tax rebates for township property owners.
The average rebate is $140 and the total cost to the township will exceed $409,000, township Manager Stacey Kifolo said during Monday’s board meeting.
The rebates are meant to aid township residents through the economic fallout of the global coronavirus pandemic. The average is skewed, Kifolo explained, by high-end property values such as GIANT Foods, which could receive about $9,000 back.
Funds for the rebates will come from the township’s reserve account. Residents must make a formal request in writing no later than Dec. 15. Taxes must be paid in full prior to Dec. 31.
Kifolo said rebate forms should be mailed by July.
Supervisors Char Gray, Jim Knight and Matt Schumacher voted unanimously.
“It’s not our money, it’s taxpayers money,” said Schumacher, who credited Kifolo’s management with building a large reserve account to allow such a move.
“Part of the reason we have a reserve is emergency purposes,” Gray said, citing the spread of COVID-19. “I think this would be a good use of some of our reserves.”
Knight expressed concern about the township’s own projected loss of revenue. Kifolo estimated in April that the township could lose at least $1.14 million across general fund revenue sources. The rebate funds did not, however, come from the general fund.
“You have to weigh those two things against one another,” Knight said, speaking of the projected deficit and existing reserve funds.
On Monday, Kifolo cautioned again that the revenue projections are unknown. She cited comments from earlier in the meeting by Gray that the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, to which the township contributes tax dollars, anticipates its own shortfall and could request additional funds before the year ends.
Schumacher suggested the recreation authority seek private donations before making a request for more public funds.
Solar ordinance
Supervisors authorized Solicitor Pete Matson to advertise a public hearing July 13 before the township board on a pending solar ordinance. After months of review, the board settled on an ordinance proposal that is available for public review at www.ebtwp.org and also at the township building, 589 Fairground Road.
The ordinance sets rules for solar energy systems in agricultural-preservation, agricultural-residential, Bucknell University and industrial zoning districts. The systems aren’t permitted in other zoning districts.
The ordinance allows from 5 to 50 acres of development in the first three zones, dependent on lot size and existing structures. Industrial zones don’t have a maximum land amount for solar energy development but are capped at 90 percent of a lot’s size not used for structures, driveways, etc.
Lawsuit
Oral arguments are scheduled for June 22 in the lawsuit brought by Lewisburg Borough against the township and the Buffalo Valley Police Commission. The arguments are about the township’s motion for summary judgment asking a judge to toss the lawsuit and mandate the existing agreement between the three entities be enforced as written.
Kifolo said a judge’s ruling isn’t expected immediately after the oral arguments end.
Lewisburg Borough filed suit in February 2019 against East Buffalo Township and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, a governing body consisting of members of both municipalities.
At issue is municipal funding. The borough seeks to maintain a 52-48 split, with the township paying the larger portion. The township holds that it’s up to either municipality to request a specific amount of coverage — which could push a contribution higher or lower — rather than a percentage split.
Asked by Schumacher, Kifolo estimated the township spent $35,000 on attorney fees on the lawsuit so far.
“That money could have been used at (Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority),” Schumacher said.