The chair of the East Buffalo Township Supervisors proposed sending a formal request to ask Lewisburg Borough Council if it would be interested in taking control and operating the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department beginning in 2022.
Under such a model, Supervisor Chair Matt Schumacher said the township and perhaps other neighboring municipalities could purchase coverage directly from the borough. He likened it to a model in place in State College.
If the borough were to decline, Schumacher said he’d like the township to then offer to take it over and sell coverage to Lewisburg.
“It would eliminate this back and forth, split boards. I think we could keep the department exactly the way it is as far as design and functionality, just have one entity running it as a centralized police force,” Schumacher said during a work session Monday.
The township and borough are locked in a lawsuit over how municipal funding for the regional department is determined annually. Last week, Schumacher proposed splitting from the department if the lawsuit isn’t settled out of court or if either of the municipalities don’t take sole control of the department.
Supervisor Char Gray asked that the township hold off on making the request until after meeting next week with Chief Paul Yost. The three-member board, which includes Supervisor Jim Knight, looks to meet with Yost on Monday, she said, calling it a closed-door “informational session.” She likened it to a meeting Yost had with her when she first joined the board and said Knight would benefit from such a meeting.
They could also discuss potential alternatives to funding mechanisms and how police coverage is divvied up and tracked between member municipalities, Gray said.
Gray offered to invite borough representatives, as Mayor Judy Wagner and former council member Kathy Morris expressed interest in such a session.
The three belong to the five-member, independent police commission which also includes Jack Malloy, a township appointee, and Jordi Comas, a borough council member. Majority representation currently belongs to the borough but rotates every two years as dictated by an intergovernmental agreement.
Schumacher asked that the township representatives only meet with Yost first before extending an offer to meet later as a larger group with borough officials.
Should the township make the above-referenced request to sole municipal ownership of the police department, Schumacher said it would be made in time for the borough council to consider ahead of its November monthly meeting.
Schumacher had previously said he wants to move forward on a decision about the municipalities’ relationship in terms of police coverage before the current year ends.