Citing mounting legal costs of an ongoing lawsuit brought by neighboring Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township’s supervisor chair suggested the board pursue a new arrangement for ownership of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department or consider withdrawing altogether.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher estimated the township compiled $56,000 in legal bills as of Monday. That cost stands to rise as fees for upward of 30 hours of depositions plus charges from township Solicitor Peter Matson haven’t yet been calculated.
Schumacher posited that Lewisburg, which filed suit in June 2019 against the township and the regional police commission, spent at least roughly the same amount.
“For what? There will be no winner,” Schumacher said, with Supervisor Char Gray later pointing out that both sides would have to negotiate contract terms regardless of how the court might rule on the funding aspect.
“I agree, this is a lot of wasted money,” Gray said.
As a result, Schumacher suggested the township board make a decision before the end of 2020: make a change where either municipality takes on full ownership of the department and sells coverage to the other entity, or the township pulls out of the regional department and funds its own operation.
Moving before year's end would allow the two sides to negotiate before potentially terminating membership in the regional department at the close of 2021, Schumacher said. That is if the borough doesn’t drop the lawsuit and negotiate new funding terms directly with the township.
“East Buffalo Township on its own can offer equal if not better police services to our citizens and we should do so as that’s our job as elected officials,” Schumacher said.
Supervisor Jim Knight said the ultimatum “sounds OK to me.”
“It’s unfortunate we’re in this position. I thought we have offered a couple of times to sit and talk with them,” Knight said.
Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor and a police commission member, said if the township were to exit the move would be like “throwing the baby out with the bath water.”
“If the regional police force dissolves, each one of us individually would pay more to start up our own police,” Wagner said Monday night in response to the township supervisors’ comments. “You would never have the level of service and professionalism that we do now.”
At issue are municipal funding and the contract language that dictates how municipal contributions should be determined. The borough seeks to maintain a 52-48 split, with the township paying the larger portion. The township holds that it’s up to either municipality to request a specific amount of coverage — which could push a contribution higher or lower — rather than a percentage split.
The township and borough have been on opposite sides of the issue since roughly 2016 and at the end of that year, the township board chose to request a set amount of police coverage rather than stick to the formula. In doing so, the township cited contract language it interprets as allowing a specific request. The borough disputes the interpretation and filed the lawsuit last year asking a judge to uphold the 52-48 split.
The funding formula utilizes population density, assessed taxable property values, incidents of crime and amount of road miles to be covered. The department is governed by an independent commission with members appointed from both municipalities and, as such, was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.
The two sides met for joint work sessions a handful of times several years ago but those sessions have stopped. The township has floated a 51-49 split as a compromise but the offer didn’t go anywhere. Late last year, township Manager Stacey Kifolo reminded that the township offered a draft agreement to restart negotiations with Lewisburg but that the borough didn’t move to discuss terms.
Despite the tumult between the two municipalities, Schumacher said the regional police department continues normal operations and has consistently remained under budget without jeopardizing coverage.
Lewisburg Borough Council meets for a work session tonight and a voting meeting next Tuesday. The police commission meets Wednesday.