The chairman of the East Buffalo Township Supervisors raised the prospect of a partial refund for all property owners as a way to ease financial burdens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Schumacher’s suggestion of a 20-percent refund would cost the township an estimated $392,000. The gesture isn’t without risk, currently under exploration by Manager Stacey Kifolo, and it comes in a year where the Board of Supervisors already lowered property taxes by 10 percent.
Township officials, however, expressed confidence East Buffalo is in a fiscally healthy state to return money to taxpayers. The topic will be further explored at the next board meeting, 5:30 p.m. April 27. Register to attend virtually via Zoom at www.ebtwp.org.
“I’d rather the citizens get the money back and help them out. We’re going to rebound, I don’t have any doubt in that,” Schumacher said.
“I think it’s worth exploring. We need to look closely. We already had a budget deficit built into this year’s budget,” Supervisor Jim Knight said in reference to the tax decrease. “Creating a further deficit is a little concerning.”
The suggested percentage is only a placeholder as Kifolo researches the budget impact on this year, next year and beyond. Tax bills were already mailed to property owners and won’t be reissued. Rather, Schumacher said should the refunds be approved, property owners would need to request a refund in writing.
Schumacher expects most property owners, but not all, would request a refund. Knight said he wouldn’t request a refund.
While taxes are collected by the county, the refunds would be paid directly by the township.
An unprecedented wave of unemployment claims filed in Pennsylvania — 1.3 million since March 15 — signals a loss in earned income tax revenue across the board in 2021.
The local services tax (LST) could drop, too, Kifolo said. The township manager expects land development will dip and when combined with the projected drop in LST and EIT, the township could lose up to $900,000 in those areas alone.
Losses in revenue at the state and federal level may jeopardize funding municipalities rely on like the Liquid Fuels program, which is used for roadwork and vehicle purchases.
Kifolo said some road projects, not any deemed necessary, could be pushed off.
Another angle to review concerning the potential tax refund is the impact on the township’s lesser-known taxes: street lights, fire hydrants and fire protection.
“It might set you back in terms of how quickly we get some things done. In the grand scheme of things, we’re helping out those who are having a hard time making ends meet,” Kifolo said.
The concept of a tax refund may be weighed by other governing bodies, though not many have the financial resources East Buffalo Township secured.
Dean Davis, chairman, Monroe Township Supervisors, Snyder County, said it’s a topic he’d raise with his board members later this month. The township has one of the lowest tax rates in the county, he said, but also has an estimated $1 million surplus.
“There’s a lot to consider before I would even think of it,” Davis said.
Jody Ocker, city administrator, Sunbury, said the idea’s been floated by city council. She’s wary whether Sunbury will reach projected tax revenue in 2020, let alone 2021.
“It’s going to be a challenge. I’m not sure what the city can realistically offer. We are very concerned with the financial burden this has put on residents who are low- to moderate-income,” Ocker said.
Bill Lynn, chairman, Mahoning Township Supervisors, Montour County, said a refund isn’t up for discussion.
“We haven’t raised taxes in years,” Lynn said. “That’s a lot of money for us,” he added of a potential refund.