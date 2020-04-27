East Buffalo Township Supervisors plan to vote next month on a potential tax rebate for property owners as a way to help residents during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The forecast that the township stands to lose an estimated $1.14 million combined across general fund revenue sources didn’t derail the idea as a vote is expected May 11.
Supervisors met Monday remotely and further discussed a 20 percent rebate. Township Manager Stacey Kifolo recalculated the estimate at that percentage, finding the move would cost $365,000. That’s down from $392,000 after including the 2 percent discount received by the earliest of taxpayers.
The percentage, for now, serves only as a placeholder. Supervisor Chair Matt Schumacher first floated the concept earlier this month.
The board directed Kifolo to draft a mailer that if the rebate is approved, would be sent notifying all property owners of the rebate and an as-yet-unspecified December deadline to submit a written request for cash back. The rebate wouldn’t be automatically distributed.
“I guess I don’t envision many people saying ‘no’ and I’m wondering why we’d go through that extra step. I would ask for my money back if everybody else is,” Supervisor Char Gray said.
Schumacher said some property owners may be in a position to either choose not to seek a rebate, perhaps out of civic duty or financial stability. Others may welcome cash back, he said, citing small business owners who may be struggling.
“If we talk about people being hurt and there being so many unknowns, don’t you think the people’s pockets are the best place for the money to be?” Schumacher asked.
Supervisor Jim Knight already said he wouldn’t seek a rebate. Schumacher has taken a wait-and-see approach.
The township board reduced property taxes by 10 percent entering 2020.
Kifolo calculated revenue losses from earned income tax ($332,000), local services tax ($52,000), real estate transfer tax ($87,000), development and construction fees ($33,000), interest ($27,000), extension of the real estate tax discount period ($5,000) and real estate tax ($365,000).
Gray asked Kifolo if her estimates are particularly conservative. The current pandemic — and ensuing fiscal crisis — brings about too many unknowns to say, Kifolo replied. She added that should Bucknell not resume in-person courses this fall, potential losses would intensify.
Supervisors agreed to recommend that Union County, which sought municipal input, eliminate penalties for late payment of property taxes in 2020. An emergency law adopted by the state allows municipalities to extend discount periods and eliminate penalties.
The township board seemed to agree that the accounting issues with extending discounts — the discount period ended last month — could create an undue burden. The county serves as the township’s tax collector. Bills were already sent out and 83 percent have been paid.
Lewisburg Borough Council voted earlier this month to adjust its tax payment periods in line with whatever decision the county commissioners ultimately make.
Supervisors voted to extend the current disaster declaration until May 8, the tentative date set by the Gov. Wolf Administration to ease stay-at-home and business closure orders in lesser-impacted parts of Pennsylvania. Kifolo said like the state, the township would take a staggered approach to recall employees and resuming routine business.
In other business, supervisors slightly revised a proposed ordinance governing the installation of ground-mounted solar fields. The maximum height of solar panels was lowered to 10 feet from 12 feet, though variances can be pursued.
The ordinance will be advertised for adoption at the June 8 meeting. The draft proposal will be available for public review at www.ebtwp.org.