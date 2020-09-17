LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township as of Monday processed 851 checks totaling $160,631.58 in rebates to township property owners.
The Board of Supervisors voted in July to offer 20-percent rebates on general fund taxes paid by property owners. Rebates must be requested and are not automatically provided.
According to Jolene Helwig, township secretary/treasurer, the township received 957 requests as of Monday. The township mailed 2,618 forms to property owners, she said.
Supervisor Chair Matt Schumacher said some property owners responded rudely when seeking information on the rebates paid out. He said the behavior is unacceptable.
“I can’t believe how rude people are to (Helwig) for getting tax money back. Find another township giving tax money back,” Schumacher said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO