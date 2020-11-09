East Buffalo Township Supervisors invite members of Lewisburg Borough Council to host a series of joint meetings to revise the disputed intergovernmental contract that governs the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Supervisors Matt Schumacher, board chair, Char Gray and Jim Knight voted Monday to send a formal request asking council members to meet. The invite would mirror a prior request, Gray said, indicating that it could be three members of each municipal board that meet.
Should the invite be declined, the supervisors propose either the borough or the township take ownership of the department and sell services to the other. The board offered the borough first choice on whether to take over the department, which is currently based at a facility outside the borough’s border.
The supervisors agreed on the invite after Schumacher first proposed serving notice to the borough that the township would exit the regional police cooperative by the end of 2021 if the contractual issues aren’t resolved. Though discussed, supervisors didn’t move to serve an exit notice.
“What’s the point? They’ve had since 2016 to sit with us,” Schumacher said. “I don’t want to break it up. I don’t want it to go anywhere. I just want this (contract) resolved because it’s a pathetically written and horrible document.”
“I’m just uncomfortable with exiting until we know what the next model looks like,” Gray said, referring to what police services might look like should the regional arrangement end.
Though Gray said Police Chief Paul Yost doesn’t favor a model in which one municipality sells coverage to another, she reinforced that he also doesn’t support the current model of using Police Protection Units (PPUs). PPUs are a unit of measurement determining how much time officers spend working in either municipality. Gray said officers have expressed they waste too much time determining where they’ve been during their shifts to calculate PPUs.
East Buffalo Township requested just over half of the available PPUs for 2021, about 50.7 percent. The township began requesting about half beginning in 2017. The borough contends that violates the existing contract that established the regional police department and in 2019, filed suit in Union County Court against the township and the regional police commission. The borough looks to maintain a 52-48 split with the township paying the greater amount.
Schumacher estimates the township spent $70,000 on the lawsuit so far.
The monetary difference this year between the township’s request and the 52 percent sought by the borough, township Manager Stacey Kifolo said, is 324 man-hours and just under $28,000.
The regional police operate in what amounts to a single jurisdiction despite municipal boundaries, Kifolo expressed. She said the municipal partners should simply split the cost and allow the department to determine when and where it operates.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission, an independent body with appointees from the township and borough, moved to set its budget with a 52-48 split of municipal funding. The borough holds a 3-2 majority until the board reorganizes in January.
The supervisors voted 2-1, with Knight dissenting, to reject the commission’s budget as submitted because of the stated split. Knight said they should have approved it and addressed it in the new year.