LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township began a staggered redeployment of employees on Monday, while Lewisburg Borough aims to begin its own staged plan starting May 11.
Lewisburg targets a full return to normal operations in early June depending on state restrictions, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert.
Lewisburg will lift its 10-person limit at social gatherings beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Lowthert said. He said the borough will enforce the governor's gathering limits moving forward.
East Buffalo Township is working to acclimate employees to on-the-job social distancing, according to Township Manager Stacey Kifolo. Individual employees are asked to give input on identify potential changes that should be made before the full work crew is fully operational.
The township office and public works garage remain closed to the public until further notice. Public meetings for May will continue in a virtual format with more information at www.ebtwp.org.
Brush and yard waste collection will proceed as scheduled beginning May 11. Using a limited workforce, the collection is anticipated to take longer than normal. The township previously used community service work crews from the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the past 5-6 years.
Drop-off recycling and the once-monthly curbside collection of glass and aluminum remain suspended until further notice since the Lycoming County Resource Management Services isn’t accepting and processing recyclables at the moment, Kifolo said.
Lewisburg’s own recycling center will reopen once the Lycoming facility resumes the service.
The borough’s curbside collection of brush begins Monday and continues through May 29. It will operate on the street sweeping schedule. Tree trimmings should be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Leaf litter can be bagged for collection but bags won’t be returned. Grass clippings will not be accepted. Street sweeping resumes to prevent a buildup of debris in the storm drains. Special collection of large household refuse items can be arranged. Find more information including scheduling and payment at www.lewisburgborough.org or call 570-523-3614.
Borough maintenance crews will be working on a limited basis.
Beginning May 18, “No Parking” restrictions will be fully enforced by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Most restrictions are temporarily suspended. Street sweeping resumes on a normal schedule.
Should the state move Union County from yellow to green by June 1, the borough will open its office to the public and start a phased reopening of parks and playgrounds.