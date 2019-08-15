LEWISBURG — The latest motions filed in the ongoing lawsuit between Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township show both sides entrenched in their stated positions concerning the funding of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
The township maintains it acted within the terms of the existing contract between the municipalities when it acted on its own to request half of the available police coverage rather than the 52-48 split the borough says is mandated by a mutually agreed-upon formula.
Lewisburg’s continued position is that East Buffalo Township’s decision constituted a unilateral reduction of municipal contributions, the result of a misinterpretation of contract language and a violation of its terms.
The township’s contracted law firm of Mette, Evans & Woodside, of Harrisburg, wrote in a motion that Lewisburg “intentionally ignores the plain language” of the contract, or intergovernmental agreement, and its exhibits. If East Buffalo Township did violate the terms, the attorneys challenged Lewisburg’s own outside legal team from Campbell, Durrant, Beatty, Palumbo & Miller, of Pittsburgh, to prove it.
“EBT (East Buffalo Township) specifically denies the assertion that EBT has underpaid anything. Strict proof thereof is demanded,” township counsel wrote in a court motion.
“It is specifically denied that EBT’s statements and actions reflect an effort to improperly reduce any contractual obligation of EBT. It is further specifically denied that EBT has breached the IGA or has utilized any such breach as leverage to obtain some other unidentified advantage or benefit.”
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock ordered the case be moved to the second quarter trial term in 2020, sometime between April 20 and July 19. An actual date would be set at a pretrial conference in March next year.
East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg have been locked in a dispute over police funding since 2016. The township seeks to split the municipal contribution 50-50, citing higher crime rates in Lewisburg. The borough looks to maintain a 52-48 split that had existed when the department was created in 2011.
The township’s position is that the contract allows either party to request a desired amount of police protection units — essentially, a measurement of hours spent by department officers in either municipality — rather than a set total determined by the formula.
Township supervisors since 2017 provided funds equivalent to a 50-percent split. Lewisburg continued to fund the department at a rate equivalent to 48 percent. The department has spent from its reserve account on operational expenses.
The borough maintains such action violates an intergovernmental cooperation agreement and is the basis of its lawsuit filed June 10.
Lewisburg asks the court to declare that the township violated the contract. It seeks a return to a 52-48 percent and that the township reimburses the department an unspecified sum equal to the alleged 2-percent shortfall, previously estimated at approximately $40,000 annually.
The borough also asks a judge to declare that the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission exceeded its authority when it directed staff to adjust the billing percentage to 50-48 percent.
The police commission is also named as a defendant. The commission is a five-member board with representatives appointed by both municipalities.
Lewisburg’s latest filing, a reply to the township’s initial defense in court documents, asserts that the police commission should have petitioned the court for a resolution to the dispute. The contract calls for such a move in the event disputes can’t be resolved.