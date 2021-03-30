The sixth negotiating session concerning a regional police agreement raised the primary topic of dispute Tuesday between Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township: municipal funding contributions.
What and, more consequentially, how the municipal partners contribute directly to the operations of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is at the center of the five years-long dispute between the two and, ultimately, the still-pending lawsuit Lewisburg brought against East Buffalo Township in 2019.
Monday’s non-binding talks between representatives of both sides were largely dedicated to how they might agree on an established formula to make the municipal funding contributions.
Representing Lewisburg were council members Jordi Comas and Mike Derman along with Mayor Judy Wagner. Supervisors Char Gray and Jim Knight as well as Manager Stacey Kifolo represented East Buffalo Township.
Perhaps surprisingly, East Buffalo Township proposed paying the greater part of a 52-48 percent split — the same split the township board has argued is unfair in its quest to permanently lower it to something akin to 50-50. And, the township proposed either municipality pay 1 percent more for each 10% increase in their respective population size.
Members of both sides have said the township is not only larger and has more valuable taxable properties, but is also growing faster and likely will continue to do so.
“Our goal was certainly to simplify the formula to make it clear and easy to understand. To that end, we would propose a percentage allocation, get rid of PPUs,” Gray said, referring to the Police Protection Unit measurement currently in place used to allocate patrol hours to either municipality.
East Buffalo Township’s proposal comes as Union County President Judge Michael Hudock weighs its attempt in court to have Lewisburg’s lawsuit dismissed and uphold its own interpretation of the existing contract — the one both sides would like replaced.
A ruling in the township’s favor would allow either municipality to request a set amount of police coverage year to year under existing terms, something the township has done since 2017. Prior to 2017, the township had abided by the 52-48 split. The existing contract isn’t likely to see an extension anyway as the township board voted last year to leave the regional police cooperative if a new deal isn’t reached.
Lewisburg’s representatives had proposed a broader formula incorporating population size, road miles patrolled by the department and the number of incidents in either municipality. That latter statistic would favor the township compared to the prior two.
Though Lewisburg didn’t discuss specific percentage splits as definitively as East Buffalo Township, Comas said calculations from the borough’s perspective had the township paying anywhere from 58 percent to 61 percent. He didn’t favor that.
“We don’t want the police department to go away and we don’t want a situation where the allocation is really imbalanced, in the sense that East Buffalo is paying, let’s call it too much,” Comas said. “North of 58 percent, that seems to me too much.”
Because of the amount of police activity in the borough compared to the township, it generates more revenue through fines and fees. That difference combined with the township’s 52-48 percent proposal “feels like we’re paying a lot,” Comas said.
Kifolo cautioned that whatever formula may result would likely need to be revisited, and altered, should a neighboring municipality ultimately choose to join the regional police department.
Police Chief Paul Yost encouraged the two sides to reach an agreement on a defined set of criteria in whatever formula might result. That could help future elected officials and commission appointees avoid disagreements like what arose from the current contract.
“If you have a good formula, no matter who’s sitting at the table that’s what you’re using. It takes the arguments out,” Yost said.
So, the two sides talked over the matter towards reaching a middle ground.
They didn’t reach an agreement on figures, however, they did agree to pull the same data figures on population, road miles and incidents to run through the formulas and see what the results look like.
As to potential future court battles, both sides said they’d hope to avoid that altogether in the future. They discussed adding mediation and arbitration as avenues for conflict resolution prior to the courts. Comas, Knight and Derman went back and forth about whether incorporating language about arbitration without specific rules of procedure and evidence might or might not disadvantage either side. The two sides agreed more information would be sought on this topic, too.
The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. April 6. All the sessions have been held online and are open to the public. To register, visit www.ebtwp.org.