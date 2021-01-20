LEWISBURG — Officials from East Buffalo Township agreed to meet with representatives of Lewisburg Borough next month to begin discussions of a new intergovernmental agreement for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
According to Supervisor Char Gray, the planned meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the township municipal building on Fairground Road. It is open to the public and will also be available virtually via Zoom, she said.
The supervisors met Wednesday in a special meeting. They worked to draft a response to a Jan. 7 letter from the borough proposing the meeting date and other stipulations. A formal acceptance from the borough remains pending. The township had previously contacted the borough by letter offering to meet Jan. 21, Gray said.
Gray said the township board agreed as a sign of good faith to put $45,000 into escrow with the regional police commission — a joint governing body that oversees the police department.
The two municipalities are locked in a lawsuit brought by Lewisburg concerning how municipal funding is determined annually for the department. The proposed meeting date comes after a scheduled Feb. 1 court date before a Union County judge, Gray noted.
The lawsuit spurred the township board in December, on a split vote, to give one year’s notice that it intended to pull out of the regional department, however, supervisors maintained a desire to negotiate a new agreement. At that time, the board set July 31 as a deadline to strike a deal. Should that not happen, the township will pull its funding from the department and pursue alternatives for policing.
“We certainly expect this to take more than one meeting. It will be a good start. I’m happy that they want to meet,” Gray said following Wednesday's meeting. “We may have a decision from the courts before we meet. Despite anything the court might decide we still need to get together to write a new intergovernmental agreement.”
Debra Sulai, president of Lewisburg Borough Council, agreed with Gray’s sentiment, both about it being a good start and that it’s likely not something that will resolve the lawsuit. Sulai added that making the meeting public was among the borough’s requests.
Sulai did not attend the township meeting and noted that a formal response from the township was obviously still pending delivery of the township's letter and review by borough officials.
“We think it’s important for the public to know what is going on,” Sulai said. “This is not expected to resolve (the lawsuit), I don’t think. We certainly do hope it will be useful going forward. I hope it will have a positive result.”
Gray, Supervisor James Knight and township Manager Stacey Kifolo will represent the township. Supervisor Matt Schumacher won’t be part of the representatives.
The borough will also send three representatives, though Gray wasn’t sure who that would include. Sulai said the same as that decision is also still pending with the borough council.