LEWISBURG — An East Buffalo Township supervisor pledged transparency as the legal process unfolds concerning Lewisburg Borough’s lawsuit against the township and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
“We’re hoping to make this as transparent as possible,” said Supervisor Jim Murphy, who was appointed to the board last month to replace former supervisor David Rowe.
Lewisburg filed suit against the township and police commission concerning East Buffalo’s change in its municipal contribution to the regional police department.
Township resident Marilyn Murphy, no relation to the supervisor, raised a concern about the potential cost to East Buffalo taxpayers. Supervisor Char Gray estimated the law firm of Mette, Evans & Woodside, Harrisburg, would command an hourly rate from $175 to $350.
Gray told Marilyn Murphy she couldn’t know how much the lawsuit would cost taxpayers or how many hours the law firm would work. She reiterated the township board’s stance that the borough failed to meet towards resolving the matter outside of court. Gray urged Marilyn Murphy to raise cost concerns with the borough, too.
“I live in East Buffalo Township,” Marilyn Murphy said. “You have one of the best law firms in the state and one of the most expensive law firms.”
Township solicitor Peter Matson said the law firm filed a response to the borough’s litigation on July 2. While the police commission voted to join the township’s representation, Gray noted that could change when the commission meets Wednesday.
The commission has five members. As it stands, the township currently holds a 3-2 majority. A vote along municipal lines was cast last month for the commission to share legal representation with the township in the lawsuit.
However, Gray said the matter will be discussed and that “the attorneys agreed” there could be a potential conflict of interest.
Supervisor Jim Murphy was appointed to replace Rowe as an alternate member on the police commission. He and Gray voted in favor. The third township supervisor, Matt Schumacher, was absent.
Matson provided an update on the tax assessment challenge of The Miller Center for Health and Wellness. The nonprofit health center filed a court appeal challenging its assessed value.
Union County, Lewisburg Area School District and East Buffalo Township are all part of the court challenge because a change in the property’s assessed value would lower tax revenue collected by the respective entities.
Matson said the matter is pending and that a settlement offered by attorneys for the Miller Center was “not acceptable” to the taxing bodies.