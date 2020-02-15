EBT park project nearing final design phase

East Buffalo Township Supervisors await the full execution of a state grant agreement before moving forward with the two-phase rehabilitation of the public park next to the township municipal building on Fairground Road.
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said as it stands now, the planning and approval process will likely stretch into summer and possibly fall. On that timeline, she said site work wouldn’t begin until 2021.
“I’m excited to move forward and really get that land cleaned up,” Supervisor Char Gray said.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) granted the township $225,000 for the park project. The township budgeted $250,000 for the required match, Kifolo said, having applied for that same amount from the state.
Proposed upgrades at the 17-acre park commonly known as the “duck pond” include new dugouts at the youth baseball field, a pavilion, paved parking and revamped driveway, walking loops, stormwater management, a boardwalk at the pond and a bridge crossing Bull Run. The rehabilitation is planned over two phases.
“It will be a nice connection to St. Mary Street park (nearby in Lewisburg) and a nice connector to get people to the library and rail-trail,” Gray said of the Fairground Road park.
Brookpark Farm developer Scott Baylor donated the right-of-way to a dead-end portion of St. Mary Street that would lead walkers and bikers from the park toward the nearby public library.
YSM Landscape Architects, York, is the project designer. Kifolo said it’s “highly probable” proposed upgrades will be altered as design plans are finalized.
“We are awaiting the return of a fully executed grant agreement with DCNR. Once that is received we can get moving on the project,” Kifolo said. “YSM is preparing a proposal for services to move the conceptual design into final plans and then on to bidding for construction.”
Supervisors voted Monday, Feb. 10, to open a new account with Susquehanna Community Bank to hold the state grant funding as required by DCNR.
Plans for the Fairground Road park project and another in the Spruce Hills housing development picked up momentum in 2018. At the time, supervisors cited Union County’s 2009 comprehensive plan that found East Buffalo Township had a 57-acre deficit of public space — 26 percent of the county’s combined 217-acre deficit — compared to its population. That population is projected to grow as fast as any municipality in the county. A greenway plan completed in 2017 reiterated the need, suggesting the township acquire 65 acres of parkland by 2020.
While the Fairground Road project gained local approval, plans for an 8-acre park in the housing development were shelved indefinitely as homeowners in the immediate area expressed opposition, namely over safety concerns.
Gray said she’d like to revisit that proposal in a few years as several “young families” living in or near that development expressed positive interest in a public park.