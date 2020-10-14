East Buffalo Township Supervisors say the parameters are inconsistent for dissolving the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, should that come to pass, as written in the disputed intergovernmental cooperative agreement with the Borough of Lewisburg.
Supervisor Chairman Matthew Schumacher announced this week that he’d propose beginning the process to dissolve the department as East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg continue battling a lawsuit brought by the borough over the mechanism to determine municipal funding of the department.
The Board of Supervisors did not vote to dissolve the department. It was brought up only as a discussion. However, should the board agree to move in that direction, Schumacher said it should vote in favor before 2020 ends allowing for dissolution by the end of 2021. Also, he said, it allows potential negotiations to avoid such a fate.
“I’m giving them 15 months to figure this out and move from there,” Schumacher said Wednesday. “This hasn’t worked since 2016.”
Dissolution, as written in the agreement made in March 2011, requires four of the five members appointed to the independent regional police commission to vote in favor. The commission consists of appointees from both municipalities. At the moment, Lewisburg holds a voting majority which rotates every two years.
Dissolution also requires an ordinance or resolution adopted by the respective municipalities. The process must begin at least one year prior to the effective date of dissolution. There are mechanisms for settling debt and reconciling property.
Lewisburg Borough Councilman Jordi Comas, a member of the police commission, said the language is clear. What’s also clear, according to Comas, is that the document intended to erase municipal boundaries when it comes to police coverage and serves the needs of all people in the broader jurisdiction.
“They seem to think that this is a contract that can be changed by either party unilaterally,” Comas said, a reference in part to East Buffalo Township’s decision in 2016 to alter how the municipality had been paying its obligation. “I think it reflects a fundamental understanding that this is not an agreement that’s subject to the whims of either party.”
Comas encouraged township residents to research the matter on their own and express their views to the supervisors.
“Who’s going to defund the police here? If they pay zero dollars, we’re obligated to provide police services? That’s a drastic, radical action that will literally defund our regional police,” Comas said.
However, Schumacher said language in the contract’s Term of Agreement clouds that process and underscores broader inconsistencies in the document.
“This doesn’t make any sense. Legally, you can take any avenue you want but you won’t be wrong,” Schumacher said.
Budget contributions
The borough wants to maintain a 52-48 percent split with the township paying the larger amount. That split was determined as the entities formed the department in 2011 but the formula used to reach it wasn't included in the contract language. The township, citing language that is in the contract, moved beginning in 2017 to request a specific amount of police coverage, about 50 percent annually. It’s made the same request for 2021.
The resulting difference in funding is in dispute as the borough continues to pay 48 percent, however, Police Chief Paul Yost said the department hasn’t had to dip into monetary reserves to make up the difference. It's done so through budget management, he said.
According to a preliminary department budget for 2021, the township would contribute $1,108,078 compared to $1,047,621 from the borough. The department's total projected revenue including the municipal contributions is $2,662,124.
Both the township and borough each spent an estimated $58,000 on legal fees so far, according to officials from the respective municipalities, since the lawsuit was filed in June 2019. Those costs figure to jump as the costs of depositions haven’t yet been factored in.
'A step backward'
Township Supervisor Char Gray says the dissolution process is one of several areas needing revisions. Internal inconsistencies are part of the problem with the contract, Supervisor Jim Knight said.
“I think it would be a step backward to revert to two police departments,” Knight said, adding he hasn’t firmed his position on Schumacher’s ultimatum: settle the lawsuit, have one municipality own the department and sell coverage to the other or allow both to presumably reestablish separate departments.
Last November, according to official communications between the two municipalities received via a records request to East Buffalo Township, the township offered to negotiate terms directly with the borough in an attempt to settle the dispute out of court. The borough was amenable. The township put forward a draft agreement that offered a 51-49 split, noting that everything in the document was negotiable.
Ultimately, the two sides wouldn’t agree on the framework to begin negotiations. For example, the township offered to set aside $45,000 that would be allocated to the department should a settlement be reached, an ode to the 2 percent difference when it switched to direct coverage requests. The borough sought a return to the full payment of the 2 percent in dispute plus the 2 percent it seeks for 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Maybe they'll meet
Kathy Morris, a police commission member, pushed through a 3-2 vote at a police commission meeting Wednesday for the commission to recognize a 52-48 percent split in the department’s 2021 budget. It had the support of Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner and Comas. Jack Malloy and Gray, township representatives, voted against the move.
Morris acknowledged the move was symbolic. Both she and Wagner pointed out that in August and September, the split of police coverage favored the township by a margin of about 53-47 percent. They said it's occurred in other months, as well.
“It’s a vote that shows the commission respects the borough’s intent of the (contract),” Morris said.
Gray countered, noting how in both 2019 and 2018, the township’s coverage ultimately fell slightly lower than the requested amount.
“The percentages don’t mean anything,” Gray said.
Gray offered and the Lewisburg contingent expressed mutual interest to an informational meeting with Yost to discuss potential alternatives to how police coverage is currently divvied up and accounted for. Should that come to fruition and if members of both municipal bodies were to attend, it would mark the first cooperative meeting between the entities on this matter since January 2017.