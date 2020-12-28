East Buffalo Township Supervisors cast a split vote Monday serving notice to Lewisburg and a joint police commission that it will withdraw from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at the close of 2021 if the municipalities can’t agree to a revised contract governing oversight of the department.
Supervisors Matt Schumacher, board chair, and Char Gray voted in favor. Supervisor Jim Knight voted in dissent.
The board’s action calls for a new agreement between the municipalities and the joint commission to be ratified by July 31. Should that not happen, the township will pull its funding from the department and pursue alternatives for policing. A one-year notice is required under the current disputed agreement.
Schumacher, Gray and Knight all said they favored maintaining a regional police department. They all expressed frustration with Lewisburg Borough Council, which filed suit in June 2019 against the township and the joint police commission, saying the borough rejected or ignored multiple attempts by the township to meet and negotiate a new deal.
“I am for the police department. I am for the current group and the officers we have. I also have no doubt that if the borough chooses not to meet and negotiate, I do think East Buffalo Township can offer an equal if not better service,” Schumacher said.
“I want us to have a regional police department. I want us to create a new agreement that will make a longstanding regional police department,” Gray said.
“My expectation is we still will have a regional police department in 2022,” Knight said.
Knight panned the existing agreement as vague and supported Gray and Schumacher in their position that the township made many attempts to settle the matter outside the courts. However, Knight said pushing the regional department to dissolution creates more problems than it solves. Schumacher accused Knight of playing politics, an accusation Knight disputed.
The lawsuit concerns municipal funding of the police department’s operations, with Lewisburg contesting East Buffalo Township’s capability to make a unilateral change to its contribution amount.
The borough looks to maintain a 52-48 percent funding split with the township paying the greater amount. The township moved in 2017 to reduce its contribution to an equivalent of about 50 percent. Its position is that contract language allows member municipalities to request a specific amount of police coverage rather than following a formula based on percentages used for the department’s first budget when it was created in 2011.
The police department sells coverage to each municipality. That coverage is tracked by PPUs, or Police Protection Units. Each unit represents the number of hours officers are expected to work for either municipality.
Lewisburg Borough Council sent a letter to Schumacher last week accusing the township of acting in bad faith and offering up its own example of the township not meeting the borough’s request and stipulations to meet and negotiate.
Jordi Comas, a borough council member and also a member of the joint police commission, attended Monday’s virtual meeting and was granted permission to offer a brief comment. He followed up with a more lengthy statement after the meeting saying that the borough is prepared to negotiate, but not until the township makes up for the estimated 2 percent reduction in its contribution since 2017.
“EBT broke the old agreement and said it was justified by the IGA. We said their underpaying was not justified. We could never agree on the interpretation. And hence we ended up being forced to sue to resolve this important matter,” Comas said. “All of their overtures to “just meet with us” were based on us accepting the new reality of EBT paying what they decided they wanted to.”