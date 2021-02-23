LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors seeks applications for the township manager position.
Current manager Stacey Kifolo declined to comment on whether she’ll reapply or is planning to leave the position. Her contract expires at year’s end.
Kifolo served in the role since November 2012 and after a brief exit, resumed full-time duties in March 2019 when her replacement, Jamie Shrawder, resigned four months into her own tenure. Kifolo has worked remotely from Florida since taking back the position.
That last part is a driving factor for Supervisors Char Gray, board chair, and Jim Knight in seeking local candidates. Both supervisors said opening the position isn’t about Kifolo’s job performance. Both said she’s done well.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments from folks in the community about having someone who’s physically here. I understand that concern. That would be the ideal situation: find someone with the kind of qualifications Stacey has who’s local, lives in the community, or is willing to move here,” Knight said.
“I do think it would be beneficial or ideal to have someone from the community,” Gray said. “We’ll float the job position out there and see what we can get. Given the amount of people we saw last time, I think we’ll get a lot of resumes.”
When township supervisors first sought applications, 28 were returned in summer 2018 and 27 more were received when the position reopened in February 2019, according to Gray.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher encourages Kifolo to reapply. He said the distance from Florida to Pennsylvania in terms of Kifolo’s job performance is hardly noticeable, something Gray agreed with. However, he said he’s following the lead of Gray and Knight.
“My preference is that Stacey would get an extended contract. It’s rare that we’re going to find someone with the skill set Stacey already has. She is the main reason during my term we haven’t had to raise taxes,” said Schumacher, who is in the last year of a six-year term and hasn’t decided himself if he’ll seek reelection.
The Board of Supervisors met for a work session Monday and decided to advertise the position at the following places: Zip Recruiter, Glass Door, Indeed, Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Managers, Pennsylvania CareerLink and the township’s own website and Facebook page.
The deadline for applications is March 31. All three supervisors expect the salary to be set commensurate with a successful candidate’s experience. Gray estimated the starting salary from $60,000 to $80,000. Kifolo’s salary in 2021 is budgeted at $89,000.