East Buffalo Township Supervisors adopted a final 2021 operating budget, briefly updated the public on the status of a pending lawsuit initiated by Lewisburg Borough and cast a split vote to provide $42,000 in emergency funds to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
The final budget projects $4,450,636 in revenue and $4,932,013 in expenses. The resulting deficit will be covered by the township’s existing fund balance. Supervisors Matt Schumacher, board chair, Char Gray and Jim Knight authorized the budget during a public meeting Monday.
Township Manager Stacey Kifolo explained that projects like road construction that was delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus has pushed into 2021. It’s reflected in the expenses but the funding to pay for the projects is in the current year’s budget and will roll over into next year.
The final property tax millage rates dipped slightly from what had been planned. The street light tax and fire hydrant tax were reduced by 0.02 mills to 0.05 and 0.06, respectively.
Property owners subject to the fire hydrant tax — a property within 780 feet of a hydrant — will be taxed at a rate of 4.56 mills, down from 4.6 mills. Those not subject to the hydrant tax will be taxed at 4.50 mills, down from 4.52.
A rate of 4.56 mills is equivalent to $4.56 taxed on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Meeting request unanswered
East Buffalo Township’s request to Lewisburg to meet to review and revise the joint contract governing the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department went unanswered, according to Kifolo.
The borough and township are locked in a lawsuit concerning municipal funding of the police department’s operations. The borough looks to maintain a 52-48 percent funding split with the township paying the greater amount. The township moved in 2017 to reduce its contribution to about 50 percent and maintains contract language allows member municipalities to request a specific amount of coverage rather than following a formula used for the department’s first budget when it was created in 2011.
In November, township supervisors proposed the meetings in a letter to Lewisburg Borough Council. Should that be declined, they suggested either municipality take sole ownership of the department and sell coverage to the other.
The supervisors moved Monday night to pay $92,339.83 monthly for its funding contribution in 2021, which is the 2020 rate. The township previously rejected the department budget since it reflects a 52-48 percent split. As a result, Kifolo said the department must work from its 2020 budget until the 2021 version is resolved.
Township resident Joan Moreau suggested the supervisors hold the disputed 2 percent shortfall in escrow. Another resident, Margaret Marr, criticized the supervisors for their “unilateral” decision in 2017, saying it spurred the lawsuit. She suggested the township pay the disputed funds, previously estimated at about $40,000 annually.
Schumacher maintained the township is acting in accord with the existing agreement and that it’s up to the borough to drop its lawsuit and negotiate. He estimated the township spent $85,000 in legal fees so far.
“We’ll definitely be over $200,000 wasted by the time this things goes to trial,” Schumacher said.
There’s a pre-trial conference in the case on Dec. 29. A trial is expected to be scheduled in Union County in the first quarter of 2021.
The supervisors voted 2-1 to provide an additional $42,000 in funding to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority. Gray and Knight voted in favor. Schumacher dissented saying he wasn’t willing to exceed the additional $25,000 Lewisburg authorized.
The authority is struggling to make ends meet as its programming has largely been shut down due to coronavirus restrictions.
BVRA operates partially on municipal contributions. East Buffalo Township provided $120,719 in 2020 while Lewisburg provided $67,598.46. The amounts are based on direct terms between the authority and the individual municipalities. Kelly Township is also an authority member but chooses not to contribute financially.
All three supervisors voted in September to allow Kifolo to cut $8,000 checks monthly on request by BVRA. The monthly requests weren’t made. The authority’s executive director, Shirley Brough, made a one-time request of both the township and Lewisburg. The borough voted previously to give the authority $25,000 in additional funds.
The authority’s governing board, which includes Gray as a member along with additional township and borough representatives, dictated the request along the lines of the municipal funding split: 2/3 from the township, 1/3 from the borough, roughly.
Schumacher argued that wasn’t a fair split. The funds are to maintain the organization as its revenue disappears. He said the split should be equal since it’s beyond normal budgeting.
“Are we not equal participants in keeping BVRA afloat?” Schumacher asked. “This isn’t about programming, this is about making it whole until we start programming again.”
Gray said the entire funding model for BVRA should be reviewed. She pointed to the swimming pool which annually loses money. She said she’d support additional money for BVRA to keep the pool viable in the future.
“The pool can’t support itself. I think as a community we want a pool and I think we’re gonna need two municipalities to fund more than we have to keep the pool running,” Gray said.