East Buffalo Township Supervisors expressed support for a 20 percent tax rebate for property owners and intend to vote on the proposal in June.
Supervisors met virtually Monday for four hours, with discussion largely revolving around a land development plan and solar ordinance proposal.
Supervisors voted, as expected, to extend the face value period for property tax collection through Dec. 31. The move eliminates the penalty period — however, anyone who hasn’t paid as of Jan. 1 will be considered delinquent.
An emergency law adopted by the state allows municipalities to extend discount periods and eliminate penalties to aid people struggling financially during the pandemic. Union County Commissioners already voted to extend the county's face value period.
For the proposed rebate, township Manager Stacey Kifolo previously calculated it would cost the township $365,000. Supervisor Chair Matthew Schumacher suggested the rebate as another measure to help township residents.
“We have the capacity to absorb a $400,000 deficit. I think we can live with it and keep our fingers crossed that the economy bounces back next year,” Supervisor Jim Knight said.
“I think this is an issue that’s once in a lifetime, and we’ll have to address it come budget time,” Schumacher said of the potential budget impact.
As discussed by supervisors, it’s intended that property owners will be notified of the rebates, if formally approved, by a mailer. As presently proposed, individual property owners will have to directly request the rebate in writing, returning a portion of the mailer by an as-yet-unspecified December deadline. The rebate wouldn’t be automatically distributed.
“People shouldn’t feel guilty or not. If it’s available, then everybody should get their fair share back,” Supervisor Char Gray said.
In other business, supervisors acknowledged a court filing by the township's special counsel in its legal dispute with Lewisburg Borough concerning the funding of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. The township's filing seeks a summary judgment tossing the lawsuit filed by Lewisburg and mandating the existing agreement between the municipalities be enforced as written.
Supervisors voted to approve a land parcel consolidation and land development plan that will allow the creation of a 260-spot paved parking lot near the Miller Center and the adjacent hotel under development. The lot would be specifically for the recreation center. Supervisors added contingencies to ensure the parking lot development wouldn’t worsen any issues of stormwater on 15th Street.
Supervisors agreed to have Solicitor Pete Matson review language in a proposed ordinance governing the development of solar farms in the township. A roughly 90-minutes long conversation revolved largely around language dictating the maximum area allowed for a solar farm development on land zoned for Bucknell University. A work session on the proposal is slated for May 26.
Knight, a Bucknell employee, objected to language he viewed as potentially restrictive for the maximum allowable area for the development of solar farms. Schumacher said other than setback regulations, he didn’t want to restrict the maximum area and didn’t support the uniform application of the ordinance across the four zoning districts in which a solar farm would be allowed: agricultural-preservation, agricultural-residential, Bucknell University, Industrial. Gray argued on behalf of the value of open space in a rural agricultural community.
Angelo Vieceli was appointed to the township planning commission. He’s chosen to fulfill the unexpired term of former township supervisor Jim Murphy, which expires in December 2022.