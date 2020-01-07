SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners are considering hiring an outside firm to run economic development in the county.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the planning and economic development department may be revamped four months after the director stepped down from the position. The salary board also promoted grants writer Justin Skavery — the lone employee in the department — to the coordinator of the department.
"We have been working on what to do with the department," said Schiccatano after the meeting. "We've reached out to SEDA-Council of Governments and DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) to see if we can outsource the economic development part of the department. We want to see what the best way to go is and see what saves us money."
Donald Alexander, who started on March 23, 2016, left the director position on Sept. 20 at a salary of $75,607. Skavery started three years ago as an intern from Susquehanna University. As part-time associate grants writer, Skavery assumed former grants writer Kathy Jeremiah's duties when she left the job in early 2019 to be the executive director of the newly formed Anthracite Region for Progress. Her last day was Feb. 15.
The salary board on Tuesday created the new position and promoted Skavery to full-time coordinator effective immediately at a starting salary of $42,000. He was making a salary of $37,800.
If the commissioners outsource economic development, Schiccatano said Skavery would be in charge of planning and grants writing only. He said the board is looking to find help for Skavery in the department.
"We didn't want to lose him," said Schiccatano. "He does such a good job."
Skavery said he is looking forward to continuing the job.
"It's a lot, but I think I can handle it," he said.
The salary board consists of Schiccatano, Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Controller Chris Grayson, who was the only one who voted against the creation of the position. Grayson said he didn't have enough information.
"I wanted to research the salary," Grayson said.