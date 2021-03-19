Now is the time for small business owners to expand, according to an economist who served as the keynote speaker for the annual Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic and Strategic Forecast.
Consumer demand, broadening vaccinations against COVID-19, recovering job losses and a third economic stimulus package count among factors signaling a surge in the U.S. economy in the second half of 2021, Anirban Basu, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group, said during Friday’s online event.
Basu spoke at the Chamber event for the 13th consecutive year. He delivered a detailed and data-driven forecast, citing the rapid rise and fall of unemployment rates, record personal savings and the rebound and continued climb of retail sales.
“If you have the wherewithal, this is the time you should be on your front foot. You should be looking to expand your business,” Basu said. “The back half of 2021 will be spectacular for economic growth.”
Three vaccines against COVID-19 are available and more are in development, Basu noted, saying people are pining to spend on leisure and travel this summer. Business travel looks slow to recover, he said.
Business shutdowns and stimulus payments factored into the U.S. Saving Rate jumping from about 8 percent in January 2020 to above 30 percent in April 2020, Basu said. The rate held at 20.5 percent in January 2021 and is an indicator that some families are prepared to spend as pandemic restrictions ease. He did, however, also recognize that many others, including some for the first time, have lost jobs, remain out of work and are relying on food programs to eat.
Remote work became a necessity for many during the pandemic. It’s reflected, Basu said, in data showing 2 million people moving out of metro areas and nearly 3 million moving into suburbs. That’s where growth is concentrated now but since evidence is showing workers are as productive or more productive at home than in an office, Basu said, rural areas such as the Susquehanna Valley could also see a boost in housing and related markets.
Basu presented localized unemployment data. In April 2020 when job losses spread like wildfire, Basu said Valley counties had the following unemployment rates: Snyder, 16.9 percent, Northumberland, 16.8, Union, 13.4, Montour, 11. The rates have since been nearly halved or better. In January 2021, the unemployment rate fell in each county: Snyder, 7 percent, Northumberland, 8.9, Union, 6.5, Montour, 6.1.
“My goodness, they have fallen tremendously since April of last year,” Basu said.
Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, told the 130-plus participants at the online event that the pandemic’s theme has been to follow the science and that’s a theme worth following when it came to Basu’s work.
“You’ve given us that science. You’ve given us that evidence that we can work toward,” Garrett said.
Brion Lieberman, vice president of human resources, Geisigner, asked during the question-and-answer period why employers in the Valley are struggling to fill open positions. Expanded unemployment benefits are one reason, Basu answered. According to the economist, 68 percent of those receiving enhanced benefits during the pandemic took home more money than what they earned at their jobs. Job skills training is another reason, Basu said.
“We just don’t do a great job in society of training our workers for the jobs of today,” Basu said, adding that workers, especially younger workers, should be encouraged to pursue careers in trades like electrical and plumbing.
Asked about inflation, he said consumer demand is far outpacing supplies and he expects inflation into 2022. He also warned about the rising federal debt, saying it’s trending toward $30 trillion by Sept. 30, the end of the federal government’s fiscal year — a $9 trillion-plus gain in debt during the pandemic.
“I was taught in economics there is no free lunch. At some point, I presume we’ll have to pay this back in one form or another,” Basu said.