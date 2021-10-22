SELINSGROVE — Eight candidates are seeking election to five seats on the Selinsgrove Borough Council Nov. 2.
Six of those candidates are vying for four, four-year terms. Incumbents Sara Lauver, Bobbie Owens and Marvin Rudnitsky and political newcomers John Fromille, Scott Frost and Ivana Lluveras are on the ballot for the four, four-year terms.
Incumbent Sara Maul and Jason Daniels will face off for the two-year seat.
Maul, a Democrat who was appointed last fall to replace Grant Neff when he stepped down before the end of his term on the council, said she would like to address pedestrian safety and bringing more businesses downtown.
“If we had more foot traffic we’d attract more business and the downtown would be more vibrant,” she said.
Her interest in serving on the council isn’t political, Maul said. “I want to do whatever I can to make it an even better community,” she said.
Daniels, a Republican, is a 2003 Selinsgrove High School graduate who has worked as a learning support paraprofessional in the school district and in retail management.
“I first became interested in serving on the council last year, amid all of the political and social strife that had been plaguing the country and had found its way to my home in Central Pennsylvania. I thought serving on a local council would be my way of involving myself in democracy in its purest form, on a smaller, local level and would be my way of trading in my status as a spectator in exchange for a role as a problem-solver,” he said.
In the race for the four-year terms are Rudnitsky, who will be on the ballot as a Republican and Democrat after winning both nominations in the primary; Lauver, Owens and Lluveras, all Democrats; and Republicans Fromille and Frost.
Frost, who has a background in finance, said during the campaign he learned that residents want increased safety measures, particularly near the schools.
He also wants to remove obstacles that are barring new businesses from the downtown and create more transparency on the board.
Lluveras, a medical assistant at Geisinger, said she wants to demonstrate to the public that disability doesn’t hamper her ability to work full time or be involved in the community.
“I have cerebral palsy and I had to learn how to adapt the world to me so it doesn’t stop me from doing anything,” she said.
Lauver, who is completing her first, four-year term, said she learned a lot on council serving as chair of the personnel committee, which included the hiring of a new borough manager, Lauren Martz, last year.
As a member of the Gelnett Trust and finance committees, Lauver has been involved in updating the application process to “make it more accessible and comprehensive.”
“I think the Gelnett Trust, which is still a fairly new grant maker, has potential to make an even bigger impact on the people and programs in Selinsgrove in the years to come, and I’m also excited about continued conversations happening around recreational opportunities to highlight our river town,” said Lauver.
During her first term, Owens prioritized the fostering of productive relationships with the borough administration, facilities, police, fire and ambulance league.
“It became apparent, early in my council tenure, these relationships were broken,” she said. “It was necessary to improve communication and develop trust in all areas for the betterment of the community.”
Owens also cited the use of the Gelnett Trust during the pandemic to purchase an ambulance as well as upgrades to the zoning law, and downtown, parks and recreational areas.
Since about 54 percent of the property in the borough is tax-exempt, she said, council has worked to find grants and other funding, which has kept tax increases to below 2 percent.
Rudnitsky is seeking a third, four-year term.
“I am particularly proud of my efforts to get the Gelnett Trust funds invested for growth with income. It had been invested basically just for interest with the idea of living off the interest of this $5 million fund,” which is now at about $7 million, he said. “The annual distributions to the borough have grown from about $160,000 to over $300,000. Those distributions are spent to support the library, the community pool, the fire company, the community center, and many others.”
In the next few years he’s looking forward to exploring the creation of an environmental center and river walk on the Isle of Que.
Fromille did not respond to The Daily Item for this story.