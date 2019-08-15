SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners are searching for an election board assistant director.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said Director Alisha Elliott retired from the position on Aug. 2 and her assistant was moved up to take her place. Interviews to hire a replacement for the assistant position will start next week, he said.
Elliott has been talking about leaving the position for months, Schiccatano said, but she was convinced to stay until after the primary election in May. She will be helping in the transition, he said.
"She's a very good worker and a joy to be around," said Schiccatano. "We hate that she left. She left on good terms."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER