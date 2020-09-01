Union County’s head election official said he won’t use drop boxes to collect mail-in ballots, in part, because there’s no need but also because of pending lawsuits.
Greg Katherman said during an Election Board meeting Tuesday said his office at the Union County Government Center off 15th Street can accept ballots during regular business hours. He noted that Pennsylvania is paying for the return postage of all mail-in ballots.
Lawsuits over the use of drop boxes and other issues filed by the reelection campaign for President Donald Trump and the Democratic and Republican state parties are currently before the state Supreme Court.
Katherman warned about potential security risks and management of drop boxes, however, few would potentially be used in the county. Commissioner Jeff Reber said they’d have to be emptied every 24 hours.
“I don’t see the need,” Katherman said.
Becky Perez, a county resident who asked Commissioner Stacy Richards about the use of drop boxes, said it would be a convenience for workers who can’t make it to the county center before the end of business daily.
Diane Reigle, county treasurer, said drop boxes were initially used to collect tax payments once the pandemic began. However, she said they were rarely used.
Applications and instructions for mail-in ballots can be found at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov. Applications are due at county elections offices by 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and the mail-in ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, the time voting ends on election day.
Voters using the mail-in version, a first on a mass scale, must sign their ballots or risk it being discounted. Katherman said such an error would be corrected by Union County election staff leading up to election day. A copy ballot could be mailed to the voter, signed and returned, he said, and attached to the original.
If someone applies for and received a mail-in ballot but wishes to vote in person, they can, Katherman said. Such a voter can go to their polling station, sign off on a declaration and cast a ballot there.
County commissioners voted Tuesday approving Katherman’s request to spend $94,650 in CARES grant funding to purchase electronic poll books. The e-books replace paper books used to check-in voters at polling stations. Katherman said it would automatically upload required information on who cast ballots and ease the process to submit such information to the state the day after the election.