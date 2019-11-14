KULPMONT — A candidate for Kulpmont Borough Council won against his competition by a single vote.
Robert Slaby took one of three four-year seats with 351 votes, edging out Walt Lutz, the incumbent council president, who got 350 votes and Gregory Savage who took 272 votes. The other two four-year seats went to Stephen Motyka at 415 votes and Joseph Dowkus II at 359 votes, according to the Northumberland County Election Director Tara Purcell.
Bob Chesney, at 355 votes, also won a two-year seat on the borough council. Dowkus, who also ran for both seats, lost this one at 269 votes, Purcell reported.