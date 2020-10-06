Mail-in ballots for Union County voters are in the mail and should be delivered early this week, according to Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration.
A third-party contractor, Election IQ, processed and printed 5,608 mail-in ballots. It’s the first run of ballots to be delivered to county voters by the U.S. Postal Service. That figure stands to grow as the deadline to request mail-in ballots is Oct. 27.
“We are not late in the mailing of these ballots. In every election I’ve been here up until now, typically we mail next week,” Katherman said of the absentee ballot process.
“With the emphasis, concerns and paranoia about the mail system, we’re not behind the schedule. I’d prefer them to be out about three to four days ago. We’re far from being late,” Katherman said.
Katherman spoke during Tuesday’s meeting of the Union County Election Board, held during the county commissioners meeting.
Ballots must be mailed by 8 p.m. Nov. 3, Election Day. They can be received at county election offices through Nov. 6. Completed ballots must first be secured inside secrecy envelopes before they're placed into a return mailer. Any ballot not inside a secrecy envelope won’t be counted per a ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The same goes for any secrecy envelopes marked in a way identifying a voter, their registered party or their votes.
Voters who wish to cast ballots in person after receiving a mail-in ballot can do so. They must take their entire ballot mailing, envelopes and all, to their voting precinct to have it voided.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the county chose to contract a third-party vendor so as not to overwhelm the county elections office, which has a staff of three including Katherman. Election IQ is the same vendor from which the county purchased polling machines.
Election staff can’t “touch” mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day according to state law, Katherman said. He expressed confidence that Union County could have the mail-in ballots counted and included in the totals cast at electronic voting machines. However, the count could extend beyond election night.
In any event, since ballots can be returned through Nov. 6 by mail, a final preliminary count won’t be immediately available.
Polling station change
The Election Board voted to formally approve the temporary switch of the Lewisburg 3 polling precinct from Larison Hall to the Weis Center, both of which is on the campus of Bucknell University. The Weis Center will also continue to host the polling site for the East Buffalo Township 4 precinct. Katherman said there will be signage in place directing voters to either site.
Jordi Comas, a Lewisburg councilman, asked the Election Board and county commissioners to uphold fair and open elections. He cited President Donald Trump’s encouragement of his supporters to closely watch the operations of polling stations when raising the prospect of voter intimidation.
“We’ve heard no specific threats to poll locations,” Reber said, adding that the county would coordinate with the county sheriff and district attorney offices in the event of a threat.
Katherman said poll watchers are common in elections. In Union County’s case, they need to be from the county voting district and must have a certificate from a candidate or political party submitted to the county election office, he said.
“Anybody is welcome outside the polling location,” he said.
Make a pledge
Comas pressed the elected officials to pledge to uphold fair and open elections, denounce intimidation tactics by potentially armed persons, such as a civilian militia, and express support in writing and on the county website.
“One of the commissioner’s most important jobs is to make sure we have fair and open elections,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said.
“I agree. I’m not opposed to putting something out,” Reber said, but added the board was unprepared for something specific since the topic wasn't on the agenda.
Katherman confirmed that voters can’t be denied their right to cast a ballot because they’re wearing something partisan, such as a candidate’s hat or t-shirt.
Union County voters will see similar virus safety measures on Nov. 3 that were in place for the June primary election: plexiglass shields, hand sanitizer. Katherman previously asked that voters wear their own masks though some will be on hand for those who are without.