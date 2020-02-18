Elementary school looking for new principal Feb 18, 2020 2 hrs ago MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District seeks a new elementary principal.The current principal, Karen Shaffer, announced her retirement effective June 30, the end of the 2019-20 school year. — ERIC SCICCHTANO Tags Karen Shaffer Principal School School Year Mifflinburg Area Retirement School District Eric Scicchtano Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries MOYER, Dorothy Sep 25, 1914 - Feb 14, 2020 SAMPSELL, Helen Jul 29, 1927 - Feb 14, 2020 LATSHA, Rachel Sep 18, 1933 - Feb 16, 2020 KOHL, Paul Feb 7, 1940 - Feb 17, 2020 RHEAM, Joyce Feb 15, 2020