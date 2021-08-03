SELINSGROVE — Orientation at the Selinsgrove Area Elementary School will be held on Aug. 18. Kindergarten orientation will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; session 2 will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Students are assigned an orientation time according to who their classroom teacher is. Each student will also get a bus ride that day. Masks are required for the bus ride.
First- and second-grade orientation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that evening. If possible, students with the last name starting with A-M will attend from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students with a last name starting with N-Z will attend from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
At orientation, students will have an opportunity to visit the building before the first day of school, see their classrooms and meet their teachers.
Parking is available in front of the elementary school or beside the school in the high school student parking lot. Please do not park in Cole’s Hardware parking lot.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 25. Doors will open at 8 a.m.