LEWISBURG — Lewisburg homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain (Zone AE) are encouraged to secure an elevation certificate either through the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency Program or a local engineering firm to help homeowners understand their risk.
SEDA-COG has negotiated a group rate through Orangeville Surveying Consulting Inc. to complete elevation certificates that meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) standards. Interested homeowners can contact Geralee Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.orgor 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
An Elevation Certificate is a valuable document. It records important features of the property, including its unique location within the floodplain and elevation of a building’s lowest floor. This certificate is used by insurance agents to determine flood insurance premiums and it is used by the Borough’s Codes Office to ensure that all new construction is located above the base flood elevation, thereby decreasing the amount of flood damage in the future. Elevation Certificates provide property owners the information necessary to help determine flood risk factors as well as options for insuring and mitigating the risk.
“Homeowners have many options for flood mitigation such as installing flood vents, raising their utilities above base flood elevation, elevating the home, and a variety of wet and dry floodproofing tactics. These mitigation measures help reduce the risk and damage of flooding if done in compliance with the floodplain ordinance standards, and the information provided on an elevation certificate will help determine which measures are most appropriate for each unique situation,” said Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough’s Special Project’s Coordinator.
SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region. Its goal is to help break the damage cycle and stop its drain on people and communities. For more information, visithttps://seda-cog.org/departments/flood-resiliency/.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER