SUNBURY — Nearly 2,900 students in the Shikellamy School District continue to receive a food credit card, an average of $370 per pupil, to purchase food throughout the summer thanks to the Pandemic Electronic Benefits program provided by the state.
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Food and Nutrition Service approved the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide households with children eligible for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program with the benefits due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related school closures, according to state officials.
Shikellamy received a grant four years ago from the state that made every student in the district eligible for free lunch, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"We are in year two of the grant," Bendle said Tuesday. "It is a great program from the state and this will help out families."
The reason the students are receiving the cards is that when the school closed down on March 16, Bendle said the money had to be used.
Benefits were provided to all eligible children regardless of whether they currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, state officials said.
The benefit amount is $5.70 per school day per child through the average end of the school year, covering the weekdays the child missed due to school closures, according to the program.
The cards can be used for only groceries and can't be used to purchase alcohol, tobacco and non-essential items, according to the guidelines.
Shamokin Area School District is the only other district in the Valley that received the grant, according to officials.