DANVILLE — Tom Cook said the resurgence of patriotism following the 9/11 terrorist attacks rekindled respect for the American flag.
Cook, a trustee of the Danville Elks Lodge 754, said at the Elks' annual Flag Day ceremony on Sunday that the displayed flags "remind us of our heroes."
Those heroes this year also include "citizen soldiers," those essential workers such as those in the medical field, grocery store employees and others who were needed during the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, said Brad Becker, the Danville American Legion honor guard chaplain.
"It is equally important we honor these new citizen soldiers," Becker told the gathering of about 30 people.
The ceremony, in Memorial Park, is an Elks tradition, held every Flag Day, no matter what day of the week it is, said lodge Exalted Ruler Craig Lewis.
For his part of the program, Lewis gave a history of the American flag as girls from Scouts BSA Troop 4077 — Abbi Smith, 11, Tess Marr, 11, and Eden Morris, 12, there with Scoutmaster Sharon Smith — placed the earlier and current flags in stands in front of the gazebo, where Lewis spoke at the lectern.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, an Elks past district deputy grand exalted ruler, spoke about the late comedian Red Skelton's story on the Pledge of Allegiance from when Skelton was a boy in Indiana. Skelton, on his show on Jan. 14, 1969, recalled Mr. Lasswell, the principal of Vincennes High School, explaining the pledge phrase by phrase to the students because he felt it had become monotonous to them or they did not understand the meaning of the words. Finn recited the commentary then asked his wife, Betsy, a kindergarten teacher who knows American sign language, to come up and sign the words of the pledge that he recited.
Jody Callahan, of Danville, sitting in a folding chair in the grass before the ceremony, said her husband is captain of the Legion Honor Guard, but she added, "Also, I'm here to honor the flag and all the men who died for it."
Sharon Venema, Danville, said she was there to support the country.
"I think it really needs it now," she said.
Everyone also joined in singing "The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America," as well as reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The Legion Honor Guard fired off a rifle salute and a member played taps.
Lewis said the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks is the first American fraternal body to require an annual observance of Flag Day. He said the Elks organization is "distinctly American, intensively patriotic and without counterpart."
"Only American citizens are eligible to join," he said. "We have no foreign connections."