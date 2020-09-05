Elysburg veteran to join All Veteran Parachute Team after 5,000-foot jump

ELYSBURG — A veteran from Elysburg will cross one item off his bucket list on Sunday when he makes his first tandem jump from approximately 5,000 feet above ground level.
Veteran Dave Noblit, 32, who lost both of his legs while serving as a corporal in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2010, will join the All Veteran Parachute Team (AVPT) at the Ralpho Community Park football and baseball fields at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Noblit will be tethered to AVPT President Mike Elliott, who has taken part in 13,500 skydives, more than 5,000 tandems and who accompanied the late President George H.W. Bush on three career skydives.
"When you see your brothers not come home, and you do, it makes you want to live life to the fullest," said Noblit, also an assistant football coach at Southern Columbia Area School District. "I have 25 names tattooed on my arm who didn't come back and they didn't get a second chance. I don't want to take my second chance for granted."
Upon landing, Noblit will be met with a contingent of Ralpho Township Marine veterans welcoming him back to earth, as well as his wife and two sons. At 9 p.m. that night at the Ralpho Community Park baseball field, the AVPT will conduct a night pyrotechnic free fall jump.
Noblit met the AVPT crew last year when they participated in the 2019 All Home Day's Festival in Elysburg. He mentioned to them about how skydiving is on his buck let and they said they would let him jump in tandem when they returned to the festival.
"I never jumped out of a plane before, so I'm a little nervous," said Noblit.
Organizer J.P. Marinari, a veteran who served 12 years in the U.S. Army, said the local veterans and community members were disappointed this year when the 101st All Home Days was canceled due to COVID-19. He and the AVPT crew wanted to honor veterans in spite of the pandemic.
"We're Americans," said Marinari. "We're not going to run away from something that is manageable."
Plus, Marinari said, the goal is to make sure that Noblit and other veterans are recognized when they go out into the community.
AVPT is a unique collection of highly experienced, retired U.S. Army Golden Knights, expert High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) parachutists. This group represents the essence of what it means to be an American veteran: patriotism, duty, honor, country and dedication to excellence.
Sponsorship of this event is by a private group composed of Marinari, state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, with Elysburg veteran Clint Her.
Since 1919, All Home Days honors local veterans who served and sacrificed to "preserve the freedoms that all too often we take for granted," said Marinari.
The use of masks and respecting the social distance guidelines relative to COVID-19 is strongly encouraged. Masks will be available on-site, he said.