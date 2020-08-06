MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Elysburg woman charged in May with stealing more $129,000 from her 78-year-old grandfather's bank account was charged recently with taking another $137,729 from him.
Mahoning Township Police charged Rebecca Lynn Shoup, of 299 Happy Valley Road, with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds, forgery and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities for actions between December 2017 and January 2020, according to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge Marvin Shrawder. Police allege Shoup conducted 247 financial transactions as her grandfather's co-power of attorney and forged nine of his personal checks during the period.
Her grandfather, David Shoup, 78, is a resident at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, previously residing at Nazareth Memory Center.
The criminal complaint states that none of the 247 transactions provides any detail or notes that the money directly benefited David Shoup. A breakdown of the transactions note they went to such expenditures as $3,102 for electrical service for a property after it was transferred to Rebecca and Andrew Shoup; $13,625 paid to individuals, including a $3,000 loan for which there is no paperwork to show it was repaid; more than $6,000 for automotive-related repairs and purchases for vehicles not used by David Shoup, and $87,500 to bank and credit card companies.
Leon Shoup, David Shoup's brother who is a co-power of attorney, was unaware of the majority of the transactions and the total amount taken from his brother's bank account, according to the complaint.
Rebecca Shoup was charged in May with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities in connection with the withdrawal of more than $129,000 over two years for her personal use, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing on both sets of charges is scheduled for Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. before Shrawder.