An action plan developed to broadly distribute a swine flu vaccine may be used in Union County to do the same for COVID-19 vaccines when they’re approved for widespread public distribution.
Created and enacted in 2009, the plan established public clinics at schools while “closed” vaccination sites were established for specific populations such as universities or prisons, according to Michelle Dietrich, director, Emergency Management Agency, Union County.
The plan would be used should area hospitals not be in a position to administer a public rollout but it’s ultimately dependent on what the Pennsylvania Department of Health decides, Dietrich said during Tuesday’s work session of the Union County Board of Commissioners.
“That’s the layout of what we’d use to get public vaccinations,” Dietrich said during the online meeting Tuesday morning. “We haven’t gotten to the point as to which route the Department of Health would want us to go.”
"The vaccine distribution will be directed by the Department of Health. Union County will have a role to play but won’t be taking the lead," Commissioner Jeff Reber said during the board's voting session Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 vaccines are being offered in a phased approach. Widespread distribution to the public at large isn’t expected for months. Pennsylvania remains in the initial phase with frontline medical workers and long-term care facility residents prioritized.
Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals each vaccinated thousands of staffers combined. The operators of Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation reported vaccinating residents and staff there last week with the sister facility in Milton planned for today. Dietrich reported vaccinations had begun at unspecified Union County long-term care facilities, also.
Dietrich said approximately 40 emergency medical workers not employed at Evangelical were vaccinated there last week at a rate of one per minute. The vaccine was offered to emergency medical workers from Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties. She expected the offer to again be extended as more vaccine doses are received.
Sue Auman, executive director of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, said during the meeting there was some confusion among administrators of long-term care facilities in the Valley as to how to obtain the vaccine. She expressed interest in learning more about operational points of contact to refer to the administrators.
“I understand some are almost fully vaccinated while there are other facilities where directors don’t know how it will unfold,” Auman said.
Rachel Kostelac, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, explained that long-term care facilities are largely being vaccinated through Operation Warp Speed’s Federal Pharmacy Partnership in cooperation with CVS and Walgreens.
Of eligible facilities, 603 entered the federal partnership while 89 opted out, the state department reported last week. The Department of Health will work with those that opted out to complete vaccinations, according to a press release. There were 126 facilities slated to begin vaccinations last week including the Emmanuel Center and Grandview Nursing in Montour County. No other facilities in the Valley were included on a list published by the state.
“At this time, the Department of Health is waiting on the Federal Pharmacy Partnership to provide data associated with the program and how many vaccines have been administered,” Kostelac said.