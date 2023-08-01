Encina Development Group LLC announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with global water treatment Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions.
Encina officials said the business will engineer, deliver, operate, and maintain a water treatment system for the Encina Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility in Point Township.
In a press release, Shirley Hammond, Encina senior vice president, said Veolia will help maintain a facility that aligns with a shared vision of protecting the environment."
Encina will partner with Veolia to build a water treatment system in compliance with a water management plan that will be reviewed and approved by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission. Permits will be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Veolia has extensive experience designing and demonstrating operational compliance with permit requirements and water treatment plans for water resources across the globe, including the Susquehanna River.
Water withdrawn from the Susquehanna River will be pretreated before going into Encina’s manufacturing process and treated again after the process, Encina said.
In addition, Encina said, constant monitoring systems will ensure water quality stays within permissible limits. Other mechanisms, such as retention ponds, will help ensure contaminants are removed and that the temperature is appropriate for reintegration, Encina said.
These are all investments Encina is making to do business in ways that help protect and, in some cases, improve this treasured ecosystem, the press release said.
Veolia's scope includes a state-of-the-art process water system and a wastewater treatment plant. The process water system includes a demineralization step and reverse osmosis membrane filtration and will also use clarification and filtration steps for the raw water intake. The wastewater system includes a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) with the Veolia ZeeWeed 500 membranes providing superior effluent quality.
"Complex water challenges require innovative solutions, which our team has brought to our clients for decades," said Gregory Brickett, vice president, Global ZeeWeed Business Line at Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions. "This treatment facility will use world-class technology to deliver water to Encina's manufacturing plant. Creating a sustainable solution is always our priority and partnering with a company that shares those values makes this project more meaningful."