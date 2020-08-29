Valley towns celebrated the end of World War II with parades and music, emotional outpourings, and thankfulness to God.
On Aug. 9, 1945, Lewisburg residents began plans for a huge party, according to the Lewisburg Journal, the weekly Thursday newspaper.
Bruce Teeple, chairman of the Union County Historical Society has researched those days immediately up to and including the formal end of World War II.
Lewisburg and most other towns in Union County waited anxiously for official word that the war was over.
"When it came — and it had been expected for days — every family gathered before the radio to hear the announcement that the war was actually over," Teeple's research found. "A quarter of an hour passed after the news was announced. Market Street was unusually quiet. But then, five minutes later, pandemonium broke loose with church bells pealing forth the great news, the fire siren howling, and automobiles driving west on Market Street with horns wide open. The noise soon brought local residents to the center of town and in a short while Market Street took on the appearance of a very busy Saturday night."
Previously announced plans for a formal celebration went by the board, Teeple said. The fire siren, which was not to be sounded, went wild; the church services, which were to be held at 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, since the news was received after 5 o’clock, were held between 8 and 9 o’clock, and last, but by no means least, Lewisburgers hastily threw together a parade that must be considered one of the finest spontaneous and enthusiastic spectacles ever witnessed in this community, according to the newspaper reports.
"Lewisburg, like thousands of other communities, let loose," Teeple said.
The following week, on Friday, Aug. 24, according to the Lewisburg Journal, the town planned a more official victory parade, but it was postponed by rain, to Monday, Aug. 30 — 75 years ago today.
The Victory Parade started a half-hour late, Teeple said. It was headed by police car, followed by 10 high school marching bands, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls; VFW posts; Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis club members; workers from Chef Boy-ar-Dee, Quaker Manufacturing, and Lewisburg Mills; Bucknell Naval Trainees; William Cameron fire company, marching club and auxiliary; and floats representing a number of businesses.
"The parade ended with 500 musicians assembled on Water Street to play 'Onward Christian Soldiers,'” Teeple said.
In Danville, a celebration was planned to take place a half-hour after news of Japan's unconditional surrender, said Sis Hause, a Montour County historian, who has researched events as documented by the (Danville) Morning News, now The Danville News.
Danville residents, without hesitation, took to the streets to celebrate, Hause said. "The town fire siren began blowing, telling the townspeople that the Japanese had accepted the peace terms and the war was over as soon as the document was signed.
"The first fire truck to appear on Mill Street had its siren wide open and the volunteer firemen clinging to its side was that of the Continental Fire Company," Hause continued. "Soon, the Washies truck came around Market Street with its siren blowing out the good tidings. Automobile horns started to blow, the courthouse and church bells rang, and in just a few minutes Danville was transformed from a quiet town to a bedlam of noise."
The planned parade was lost as the Washies took the lead, playing lively music, with dozens of cars behind them as they traveled through the streets of Danville to share the excitement in all the neighborhoods, Hause's research found. Within a short time, Mill Street was thronged with people. Planes from the Montour-Northumberland airport swept over the town flying high and then swooped low over Mill Street in a victory salute. They continued to roar over town throughout the evening.
About this time, Hause said, the original plan began to form, all organizations, mill employees, Scout troops, bands, veterans, Special Weapons Company, all fire apparatus, each loaded with firemen, friends, women and children all holding flags. "The trucks, symbolic of the celebration, had their spotlights with its brilliant beam piercing the night; meaning that, no longer would searchlights be needed to probe the darkness in search of the enemy,” she said.