Tom Reimensnyder, 88, of Mifflinburg, was 13 when World War II ended. His father was in the active Army.
"It was tough on a 13-year-old kid having your Dad away in the Army," Reimensnyder said. "When he left to go to basic training in Georgia, I wasn't sure I'd ever see him again."
During the war years, Tom helped the war effort in school by collecting old tin cans and bundles of newspapers which were then crushed, recycled to help with products that were then rationed. He would count the cans as they came in.
He recalled very vividly the day he heard that the war was over.
"Oh my God, I remember this like it was yesterday," he said. "The first thing we did was jump in the family car, an old 1932 Nash and we splurged. My dad was in the service — he was drafted at age 39. My mom and I got in the car and drove down from Hepburn Street in Milton (where they were living) down to the Fence, an eating stand right outside Lewisburg, and had a sandwich."
At the time, the country was on a gas ration, Reimensnyder said. "But there was so much excitement, we splurged that day. I'll never forget that."
Reimensnyder's father, also named Tom, was discharged within days of the formal end to the war.
John Moore, of Northumberland Borough, also remembers the day the war ended quite vividly, even though he was very young.
The local historian and author was raised in New Jersey.
"The joyous excitement of VJ Day lives in my memory," Moore said. "I was two days shy of my third birthday.
"My aunt,18-year-old Emily Evans, lived with us in Somerville, N.J., and when news reached us that Japan had surrendered, she took me with her to join in the town's spontaneous celebration on Main Street," he said. "We walked the mile from our house to Somerville's downtown and joined the growing crowd."
Moore said his brief memory consists of people happily shouting and yelling to each other.
"I have forgotten millions of things over the last 75 years, but for some reason, that particular snippet of memory remains with me," he said. "In 1995, in one of our last conversations, I told Emily about it. She was ecstatic and exclaimed, “You remember! You remember!” For the first time, she and I discussed that day and how jubilant everyone had been."
Moore said Emily was his mother's younger sister and lived with them when he was born. She became a second mother to Moore in many ways. She also had many classmates and friends who enlisted for the duration of the war, he said. Some never came home.
"I was much too little to understand about the war, but Emily and my mother shared two brothers and a sister. Both brothers and a brother-in-law were soldiers in the U.S. Army and were still stationed in Europe during the summer of '45," he said.