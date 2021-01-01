SUNBURY — An end-of-year rash of armed robberies and burglaries piled on top of the Sunbury Police Department's two attempted homicide investigations and responses to more than 7,600 calls in 2020.
According to Police Chief Brad Hare, the department, as of Dec. 1, responded to 7,608 calls for service, which was a decrease from the 8,331 responded to in 2019.
Hare said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the numbers slightly but the crime business hasn't stopped. The department dealt with several major incidents that required most of Hare's nine officers to work overtime.
"The incidents include attempted homicide with a knife, attempted homicide with a gun, two attempted assaults — with one of the incidents a gun fired, sending shots into an occupied home," Hare said. "We also had numerous search warrants where several guns, drugs and money were seized and taken off the streets. In the past few weeks, we have had two robberies with guns, and out of the one investigation, there were several other robberies that were found to have happened and are being investigated by other respective agencies due to our department’s relentless investigations."
Hare also reported officers are still searching for masked armed robbers.
On Dec. 15, a man entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer’s back while demanding narcotics. The man was able to flee out a back door, police said.
On Christmas Eve, two armed males entered Penn Jersey Mart on North Fourth Street while displaying handguns and assaulted an employee before accessing the register and fleeing, police said.
And the third occurred on Dec. 28. Police say a man entered Puff’s on Market Street, assaulted an employee, and held a screwdriver to his back while demanding the register be opened.
Sunbury police officer Terry Ketchem reported a male on Dec. 27 smashed the front door of Zig’s Distributor, at 312 Walnut St., and entered the business.
Hare delivered the year-end report to City Council on the status of the department to give the elected officials an update.
"Over the last year the Sunbury Police Department has been very busy as we continue to build the department in a positive direction," he said. "We have made many positive strides and overcome challenges during this time, but in my view, it was a success for the city."
Hare said officers also spent time in training throughout the year.
"During the past year we have had several officers go through specialized training in certified field sobriety, certified wiretap, certified police cyclist course, completion of de-escalation techniques, completion of implicit bias and racial profile training as well as training through the PA Chiefs for Dealing with autism, victims with disabilities, veterans in crisis, naloxone and responding to LGBTQ plus victims and responding to male victim partner violence," Hare said. "We have conducted several departmental meetings, going over rules and regulations, such as use of force, traffic stops, drug interdictions and engaging with the public."
Hare said the department also worked on, received or is in the process of receiving several grants.
The department received a state grant for $47,553 for body cameras and in-car cameras. It awaits a grant from State Farm in the amount of $7,200 for purchasing hand sanitizer stations for all city departments and traffic control devices, barricades, stop signs and traffic cones to be used by the police and Department of Public Works.
Another big grant the department received came from the state in the amount of $40,000 for the purpose of underage drinking education, equipment, enforcement patrols and an educational video, Hare said.
"The underage drinking grant that was secured will help educate our youth on the laws and consequences of underage drinking," Hare said. "We will be able to do proactive patrols, video education, and in-person education through the schools following COVID-19 protocols."
Hare said Mayor Kurt Karlovich has been a huge part of rebuilding the department.
"The mayor has also been at the forefront to create a Citizens Police Advisory Commission to have members of the community be more involved in understanding what law enforcement does and ensure that their voices are heard for the benefit of the community as a whole," Hare said.
Hare said 2021 will be a big year for the department. They are scheduled to move into a new $1.1 million building on 337 Arch St. Construction is set to begin in the early part of 2021, officials said.
"The Sunbury Police Department has been shuffled around over the years, from the first floor at City Hall, the basement at City Hall, and currently in the 440 Market Street site," Hare said. "The move to the new building is an exciting time for us, as we continue to rebrand our department into the 21st Century. It takes a great team to get things done and the team that we have assembled over the last year has been a great asset to the city. I want to thank Sgt. Travis Bremigen, Cpl. Bradley Slack, Officers Keith Tamborelli, Aaron Doyle, Trey Kurtz, Terry Ketchem, Dara Kieski and office manager Marcus X Bethel, and parking enforcement officer Todd Harvey for all they have done."
Karlovich said he is proud of the department and wants to continue to see it improve.
"Our staggered hiring approach drastically helped the city with our budget," Karlovich said. "I am proud of what our department is doing. All of our officers are receiving training in a wide field of topics and even though there is a recent crime spree I am confident the department will catch all involved. The department is working hard, and I am thrilled they will be in new building by the end of 2021."