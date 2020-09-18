SHAMOKIN — Stone State Entertainment will be live streaming the Southern Columbia Friday night football game against Bloomsburg.
Stone State Entertainment owner Chad Evans, of Shamokin, started Stone State Sports, a division of Stone State Entertainment, which will provide live streaming for Southern Columbia on its YouTube channel.
Evans said he wanted to be able to provide parents and relatives of players an opportunity to watch games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This has all been put together quickly," he said. "This year we anticipate covering Southern Columbia sports only. We want to broadcast sporting events, not just football."
Evans said Stone State is trying to provide parents a way to watch their children participate in sports.
"We are gearing toward becoming a full sports live streaming network in the future for all high school sports," Evans said.
Evans said Valley businesses that would like to support their teams can contact him at 570-486-4188.