SELINSGROVE — For KC3JXL, AB3ZI and K3MD, Saturday was a day to picnic, camp and practice for emergency situations with the rest of the world during the 73rd worldwide Amateur Radio Field Day event in Selinsgrove.
Nearly 35 amateur radio operators, or HAM radio operators, gathered together at Monroe Township Recreation Area to discuss the hobby, new equipment and to catch up for the worldwide event.
"Today is a fun important day for radio operators," John DiLiberto, 46, of Wilkes-Barre, said. "We get to learn about new things and practice for emergency situations when there may be no power."
DiLiberto goes by his call handle of KC3JXL.
Radio operator LeAnn Koons, 37, or AB3ZI, of Plains, said she was interested in HAM radios because she got to talk to people around the world.
"You get to see what's going on all over the world," she said. "It's also something that can come in to be very useful during any type of emergency situations and there is no power."
Susquehanna Valley Amateur Radio Club Vice President John Thompson, otherwise known by his radio call handle, K3MD, said he has been operating a HAM radio since 1969.
“I have spoken with people as far away as Japan,” he said. "We are here today to test equipment and talk."
The event began at 2 p.m. Saturday and runs through 2 p.m. Sunday.
According to various published reports, on Sept. 16, 2017, HAM radio operators played a major part in communicating to Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria swept through the island.
In order to become a licensed operator, an individual must take a few steps.
Federal law requires a license. There are three types of licenses: technician, general and extra. Each has various levels of access to radio frequencies, according to Thompson.
A person would need to study on their own and then take a test, which is offered at the Northumberland County 911 center on the third Saturday of every month.
Prices for a HAM radio can vary from $750 to $12,500, Thompson said.
Antennas for HAM radios vary and can be a simple wire mount to a full mount on a pole. HAM radios use the antennas to send signals called Earth Moon Earth (EME).
The EME signal, or moon bounce, is a communications technique that sends radio waves from an Earth-based transmitter directed via reflection from the moon back to earth.
Thompson said there are 700,000 operators in the U.S. and 4 million worldwide in more than 300 countries.
For more information on how to become a member of the SVARC visit www.svarc1.com.