NORTHUMBERLAND — The Valley's longstanding love affair with cars was never more apparent than at Wednesday night's Classic Car Show at Pineknotter Days.
More than 50 cars, ranging from a 1934 Chevy, a 1963 Studebaker Avanti to a sizzling red 2005 Roush Mustang and a DeLorean were parked along King Street, from Second to Third Street.
Car show organizer Mike McWilliams, of the Kiwanis Club, said the turnout of classic cars this year, "was good, considering the threat of rain. We have a lot of returning cars, and some new ones." Such as the DeLorean, courtesy of Dave Smith, of Williamsport.
"I got this in July, of 2012," Smith said. "What compelled me to buy this was a DeLorean in Back to the Future. That was the big sell for me. Growing up, I always said I wanted something that was going to turn heads. The DeLorean is something don't see every day."
Molly Fuentes and her son Arturo, 6, stood around the DeLorean, transfixed. Arturo, Molly said, had just watched Back to the Future on TV, "and now here it is and he can see one in person."
Hundreds of Pineknotter Days' visitors walked the street looking at rarities like a 1970 Chevrolet SS, a Plymouth Prowler, and a very slick 1965 Shelby Cobra.
Dick and Lois Carl, of Northumberland, was showing his 1972 Corvette 350, 300 horsepower, automatic transmission. "I've had it for about nine years," Dick said. "I only take it to car shows."
Carl said he had a Corvette back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. "I got married in 1971 and at that point, I sold the car, and about 10 years ago I had rental property and I sold them and at that point I said I want another Corvette. I wanted red, automatic, and a convertible. I got a T-top, not a convertible, but we love it."
Another popular attraction was Clair and Sherri Walter's 2005 Roush Mustang. "It has a 4.6 super-charged motor," Clair, of Selinsgrove, said, "manual transmission, has the Rousch hood scoop, custom wheels, Mickey Thompson tires. I got this about two years ago." He said the reason for getting this vehicle was because he loves Mustangs.
The show is a staple of Pineknotter Days, McWilliams said. "One of the highlights of the week for visitors, for sure."