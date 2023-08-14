SUNBURY — State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, is holding a public educational forum tonight at 6 in the Shikellamy High School auditorium. The focus will be on the environmental effects of the Encina Plastics Recycling facility being planned in Point Township, on the Susquehanna River and surrounding area.
Representatives from the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, the Fish and Bait Commission and the Chesapeake Bay Commission are expected to be in attendance, said Culver.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
Each agency will speak individually on their permitting process, Culver said. They will have tables set up in the corridor area of the auditorium, where they will answer questions, Culver said.
Members of the Save Our Susquehanna Group plan to attend the forum.
“I am sure that Encina plans to follow the applicable laws with regard to treating the river water they use in their washing process,” said Sandy Field, a member of the Save Our Susquehanna group.
Field said she and others have environmental concerns about the water and what the process will put back in the river.
“After washing, the post-consumer plastic is microplastics and PFAS (“forever chemicals”) that are an integral part of plastic waste,” Field said. “These contaminants will be in the effluent from their process.”
Field said that PFAS and microplastics in wastewater are not currently regulated by the EPA or state law.