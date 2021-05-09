SHAMOKIN — A $3,000 environmental education grant will provide trees and educational signage at the Claude Kehler Park in Shamokin.
Northumberland County Conservation District Manager Judy Becker said the grant will fund a program to engage the community in planting native trees/shrubs to help mitigate the impacts of acid mine drainage and provide awareness through educational signage. The grants went to 51 projects from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
"We hope this is a way to the community more involved," said Becker. "It can only a positive thing to educate people about the Shamokin Creek Water Shed. It's because of residents of the city trying to get actively involved."
Becker said she worked with the members of Shamokin Community Gardens to receive the grant for Claude Kehler Park along West Arch Street. The project will allow a buffer to be placed in the park where Carbon Run and Shamokin Creek meet.
Shamokin Creek is filled with impairments due to acid mine runoffs and there's not much canopy. The root structure of new trees will reduce erosion and it will slow down and filter pollutants. That buffer will provide shade and provide designed plant matter for the streams, all in an effort to improve the quality of Shamokin Creek, said Becker.
The educational signage will highlight the impacts of acid mine drainage, their importance of riparian buffers and the significance of pollinators, said Becker.
The trees, which will be planted in spring 2022, will come from The Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, a collaborative effort of national, regional, state, and local agencies, conservation organizations, outdoors enthusiasts, businesses, and citizens committed to improving Pennsylvania's communities, economy, and ecology.
"It's important to highlight that this all came from devoted members of the community," said Becker. "They deserve credit with having the idea and putting this together. We appreciate their efforts."
A second grant
The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance in Northumberland County also received $3,000 for a field day for middle and high school students focused on coal mining history and water quality. Students will plant trees, erect bird houses and install signage.
"This is our sixth year doing this with DEP funding five of those years," said Alliance Director Steve Motyka. "It's always been well received and the students always have a good time."
During the first week of October, Motyka said fifth-grade students from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township and high school science club students from Mount Carmel Area Schoo District come out to learn about how mines affect streams around Kulpmonts. They also visit Weiser State Park along Route 54 to observe healthy streams and they plant trees every year.
This year, the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance is also having the students participate in the wetlands project funded by a $100,000 settlement between the company that built the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline and the state Department of Environmental Protection. The pipeline built from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company LLC (Transco) went through approximately 10 miles of eastern Northumberland.
Transco provided $100,000 to the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance to fund two water quality improvement projects in the Shamokin Creek watershed along Quaker Run and Buck Run in the Borough of Kulpmont in Northumberland County.
The first portion of the project will focus on the restoration of a porous section of streambed and severely eroded stream banks of Quaker Run located within Kulpmont at the Veterans Memorial Field Recreation Area.
The second portion of the project will include the construction of a stormwater retention system consisting of constructed wetlands on property owned by Susquehanna Coal Company downstream from the Veterans Memorial Field. This stormwater retention system will capture the stormwater generated east of 12th Street and hold approximately 75 percent of the borough's runoff, according to the CACP.
51 projects funded
Gov. Tom Wolf ln late April announced $459,823 in Environmental Education Grants to 51 projects addressing environmental justice, climate change and water quality. Eighty-eight percent of grant funds will support projects that engage youth and adults living and/or working within Environmental Justice areas.
“These grants support projects that increase the environmental knowledge of community members statewide,” said Wolf in a prepared statment. “This year’s awardees underscore the values of our Earth Week theme: Protect the Environment for All Pennsylvanians.”
Grants were awarded by the DEP to schools, institutions, conservation districts, and environmental and community organizations. Thirty-four local projects received mini grants of up to $3,000. Sixteen projects with a broad or statewide reach received general grants of up to $20,000 and one project, designed to engage students and teachers at the local, state, and national levels, received a grant of $80,219.