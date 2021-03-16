Errands and lunch: COVID-19 vaccines move Valley residents closer to normalcy

Josephine Katchick planned a short day trip this week to run errands and have lunch with her neighbor — returning a bit of normalcy to her life after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
At 92 years old, Katchick’s age alone raises the risks of illness brought on by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that triggered a global pandemic. Katchick already fought it off once last November when it put her in the hospital for a week.
Katchick is one of 102 participants in a clinic at the LIFE Geisinger center in Kulpmont. The side effects from the vaccine were a “doozy,” as Katchick described, but she was thankful to receive her second and final shot last week.
“We’ll go grocery shopping and we’ll go have something to eat. That’s enough,” Katchick said of her planned day out. “I haven’t been going out much with all this going on.”
Optimism stirred by vaccines against COVID-19 inspired “light at the end of the tunnel” talk among medical and policy experts. Though not a cure, the vaccines are expected to guide somewhat of a return to normalcy in the coming months.
The U.S. currently has three vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration — a monumental achievement and when announced last December, welcome news in a year with seemingly little to spare.
The lack of vaccine supplies and disruptive winter weather slowed the rollout as advocates worked to discredit a deluge of misinformation about the vaccines, their capabilities and side effects.
At the start of this week, however, 38.3 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to the 29.2 million cases documented since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
In Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, a combined 28,005 residents were fully vaccinated with another 14,031 partially vaccinated awaiting final doses, according to data available Monday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pfizer-BioNTech received the first emergency authorization on Dec. 11 followed shortly by Moderna-National Institutes of Health vaccine on Dec. 18. Both are administered in two doses separated by several weeks between shots, and both were proven above 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.
A one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson received emergency approval Feb. 27. At 67%, its effectiveness is lower than the other two in preventing the disease. However, it was found to be extremely effective at preventing severe illness and death, and its one-shot administration is likely to aid scheduling and convenience.
Pennsylvania remains in Phase 1A of its eligibility plan: long-term care facility residents, front-line medical workers, anyone age 65 and above along with those age 16 to 64 with specific co-morbidities like COPD, cancer, obesity and cigarette smoking.
With the Johnson & Johnson release, the commonwealth dedicated doses for public and non-public school teachers and other staff and contractors like bus drivers and classroom support personnel across all grades.
"By the end of the day Monday, we'll have vaccinated 2,000 people," John Kurelja, assistant executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, said on Sunday. The CSIU hosted a 4-day vaccine clinic for educators and related staff including those throughout the Susquehanna Valley.
Scheduling vaccinations outside of dedicated clinics has been frustrating for those who qualify and their loved ones. Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger both stopped taking new appointments in late January amid supply shortages. UPMC in the Susquehanna Region is running a registry.
Weis Markets, Rite-Aid and Family Practice Centers and among retail locations in the Valley with vaccination clinics but appointments can be difficult to come by.
A local task force advocating for COVID-19 vaccines in the Valley launched in January. Learn more at www.vaccine-gsv.org. Sue Auman of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and a task force leader said volunteers have since mid-February helped more than 200 local residents obtain appointments. She suggests seniors contact their county’s Agency on Aging to seek guidance.
“Soon, the supply is going to be able to meet demand. That’s coming. We’re just not at that critical point where it’s happened yet,” Auman said.