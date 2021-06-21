SUNBURY — A company subcontracted to fill dozens professional support staff positions inside the Shikellamy School District has yet to say how many people have reapplied for jobs.
The company, ESS, of New Jersey, was hired last week on a 6-3 vote, a move that furloughed the 63 members of the Shikellamy School District Educational Support Professionals Association, thus dismantling the union.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the process of offering current employees interviews would take time. “We will know more in early July and we will provide the public with an update," he said.
ESS representatives, including President and CEO Buddy Helton, have not responded to calls or emails seeking comment about the hiring process. Chris Jones, ESS' representative for the district, called The Daily Item last week and said he wanted to apologize to the community for denying he worked for the company after the vote to hire them.
An advertisement on Indeed, shows ESS is looking for full-time secretaries and paraprofessionals at a rate of $12.50 per hour.
The district claims that hiring the company will save roughly $500,000 per year by hiring ESS. Business manager Brian Manning said the district currently was paying $2.047 million to the support staff.
Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz said the union has an arbitration hearing scheduled for September on the issue that directors accepted bids for the outside agency, which was allegedly in violation of the union’s contract.
The contract issue began in 2019 and got progressively worse as directors released a timeline of events that outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase the maximum starting wage from $14.50 an hour to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years.
Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services. The union said it was impossible to find the money because workers would have to take pay cuts.
Kovaschetz said school board members weren’t telling the public the truth about why the union keeps rejecting offers. Removing the no-subcontracting clause, giving up a right to file a grievance, finding a way for the union to give back the money and health care benefit reductions were issues that neither union nor the district budged on, she said.