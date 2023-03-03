LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been recognized as one of the best mid-sized employers on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The evaluation, released to the public on Wednesday, was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.
“As one of the larger employers in the Greater Susquehanna Valley, we take great pride in creating a work environment that not only provides for our employees financially, but also places an emphasis on their mental and physical well-being, in an environment that is welcoming, supportive, and inclusive of different ideas and beliefs,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
“This stamp of recognition affirms our belief that providing a favorable work environment makes it possible to have the highest caliber of employees working every day to provide the best possible health care facilities for our patients,” Aucker said.