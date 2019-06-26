Evan board elects vice chair

Apple elected vice chairman of Evangelical hospital board
Timothy Apple was elected Monday to become the vice chairman of the Evangelical Community Hospital Board of Directors.
Apple is the sales executive at Bimbo Bakeries USA. In a press release announcing the move, the hospital referred to his “expertise in sales, marketing, and business administration,” calling him an asset to the board since his initial appointment in 2009.
Apple is a graduate of Shippensburg University, a member of the Northumberland National Bank Board and serves as the chair of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO